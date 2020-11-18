Reza Rezvani Named Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York attorney Reza Rezvani, of the law firm Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, has been selected as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (the “LCA”). Reza is a partner of the firm’s personal injury litigation department. A 1998 graduate of Binghamton University, Reza received his Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University School of Law in 2001. He has represented numerous clients who have been injured in construction accidents, serious motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, premises accidents, and civil rights cases. He has successfully handled hundreds of cases and conducted over 50 jury trials, earning a reputation as a highly skilled trial attorney.



The LCA is a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and by invitation only. Fellows are selected based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation. The LCA is aggressively diverse in its composition. Established as a trial and appellate lawyer honorary society reflecting the American bar in the twenty-first century, the LCA represents the best in law among its membership. The number of Fellowships has been kept at an exclusive limit by design, allowing qualifications, diversity and inclusion to align effectively, with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar. Fellows are generally at the partner or shareholder level, or are independent practitioners with recognized experience and accomplishment. In addition, the LCA is dedicated to promoting superior advocacy, professionalism and ethical standards among its Fellows.



Reza is also active in teaching law students trial skills at Fordham University School of Law, where he is an Adjunct Professor, and has presented at several law school conferences on the subject of trial advocacy.

