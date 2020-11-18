City Year welcomes four new board members

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year today announced the election of four new members to its national board of trustees. The new trustees are Ana Mari Ortega, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chair of City Year Miami; Greg Gunn, Founder of Lingo Ventures; Natalie Lamarque, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of New York Life Insurance Company and Co-Chair of City Year New York; and Steve Birchard, Principal of Deloitte Consulting and board member of City Year Chicago.

“We are delighted to welcome Ana Mari, Greg, Natalie and Steve to City Year’s national board,” said Board Chair David L. Cohen. “Each of these accomplished leaders brings a passion for City Year’s work grounded in a deep, serious, and personal commitment to the schools and communities we serve and to the growth and development of our AmeriCorps members.”

“Maximizing the power of diverse teams is absolutely critical to our organizational focus on advancing educational equity and preparing leaders to work across lines of difference, whether on AmeriCorps member teams, staff teams, or boards,” said City Year CEO Jim Balfanz. “City Year has a very dedicated national board, and these four accomplished leaders and City Year champions will be outstanding additions.”

The new board members bring experience in education, finance, business management, strategy, law and nonprofit fundraising and represent communities across the City Year network. The national board of trustees provides strategic leadership and governance for City Year’s work and is committed to building stronger communities by ensuring students and schools have access to holistic support provided by student success coaches, and helping our AmeriCorps members become civic leaders.

About City Year

City Year helps students and schools succeed, while preparing the next generation of civically engaged leaders who can work across lines of difference. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school. Schools that partner with City Year are up to two to three times more likely to improve in English and math assessments, and the more time students spend with AmeriCorps members, the more they improve on social, emotional and academic skills—skills that help students thrive in school and contribute to their community.

A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by AmeriCorps, local school districts and private philanthropy. City Year partners with public schools in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Learn more at cityyear.org or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

