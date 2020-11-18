Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FPX Nickel Comments on Trading Activity

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is issuing this news release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. IIROC monitors continuous trading in all listed issuers.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in volume or price. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company’s website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


