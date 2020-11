South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (November 18, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 187,774/11,673

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,906/276

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,392,558

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 294

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

7,233 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

17.0% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

