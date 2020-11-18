Veterans Specialty License Plates

Virtual Hearings for Minor Moving Violations, Reinstatement, and Show Cause
DC DMV’s online appointment scheduler will be temporarily down for emergency maintenance beginning at 11:30 am on Tuesdays. Service will be restored by 12 pm.
All Service Centers, Adjudication Services, and the Brentwood CDL Office are operating on an "Appointment Only" basis.
