URAC Utilization Management Certifications FREE Webinar

URAC UM Certification

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC is widely recognized by nearly every state and the federal government for health utilization management. Earning the URAC Health Utilization Management Accreditation seal is a mark of distinction for organizations that demonstrate their commitment to quality and accountability.

Our health utilization management standards are designed to ensure that organizations conducting utilization management follow a process that is clinically sound and respects patients’ and providers’ rights.

Join URAC as our industry leading experts share with you how our UM certifications can help you meet the highest quality standards in patient care management. This webinar will answer your questions about how your organization can reap the benefits of certification and put you in a better position to serve patients, providers, and most importantly, your clients.

This webinar will provide a brief overview of the four certifications and share some of the benefits of being a URAC-certified delegated HUM entity.

  • URAC Utilization Management Certifications
    Thursday, December 3, 11:00am to 12:00pm (EST)

Register for this FREE UM Webinar at https://www.urac.org/events/urac-um-certifications

Thank you,

Laura Wood
Director Of Communications
URAC
E-mail: communications@urac.org

Attachment 


