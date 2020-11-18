Help Heal Veterans Appoints Julie Teahan to its Board of Directors

Julie Teahan Appointed to Help Heal Veterans Board of Directors

Expert in Strategic Planning and Talent Innovation to Guide National Nonprofit

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), a nonprofit that provides free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans and active duty military, today announced the addition of Julie Teahan to its board of directors.

As a certified change management professional, Teahan has extensive experience in strategic planning, training and development, marketing, instructional design, and workforce strategy. She is also certified in facilitation by the Association for Talent Development and facilitated several design sessions from generals in the war room to C-suite executives in the boardroom.

Currently a partner at Guidehouse, a leading global consultancy and solutions provider for commercial and public sectors, Teahan has supported several programs across the Military Health System and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including many focused on behavioral health, traumatic brain injury, prevention, resiliency, and recovery.

"We are eager to leverage Julie's expertise in strategic planning,” said Joe McClain, USN (Retired), CEO of Help Heal Veterans. “Julie will play a key role in leveraging social media, marketing, and communications strategy to drive donations and awareness at a vital time during the global pandemic."

Prior to Guidehouse, Teahan was a partner at PwC. She also held leadership positions at KPMG, Computer Sciences Corporation, and Johns Hopkins University. She holds a B.A. from the Loyola University Maryland and a Master of Science, Applied Behavioral Science from Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.

"It is an honor to support those who have chosen to wear the cloth of this nation, and I feel a great passion for the Heal Vets mission,” said Teahan. “I believe in the power of the arts and that there is an artist in all of us. Heal Vets provides veterans with a purpose-built opportunity to use their imagination, showcase their skill, and express themselves, bringing that artist to light."

The Heal Vets Board of Directors currently is made up of the following individuals: John M. Meagher, Judge (Ret.), Clint Pearman, M.S., CBIST, Ph.D.c, Jim Scatena, Nora E. Egan, Keith Stuessi, MD, Edward F. Meagher, and Chris Balcik.

About Help Heal Veterans

First established in 1971, Help Heal Veterans has provided free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans for generations. These craft kits help injured and recuperating veterans improve fine motor skills, cognitive functioning, manage stress and substance abuse, cope with symptoms of PTSD and TBI, while also improving their sense of self-esteem and overall physical and mental health. Most of these kits are developed, manufactured and packaged for delivery at our production center headquartered in Winchester, California. Since inception, Help Heal Veterans has delivered nearly 31 million of these arts and crafts kits to veterans and veteran facilities nationwide, along with active duty military overseas.