Help Heal Veterans Appoints Chris Balcik to Board of Directors

Chris Balcik Appointed to Help Heal Veterans Board of Directors

Air Force Veteran, Samsung Executive to Advise Veterans Organization

WINCHESTER , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), a nonprofit that provides free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans and active duty military, today announced the appointment of Chris Balcik to the board of directors.

Balcik, an Air Force Veteran, is currently the Vice President of B2B Mobile Sales for Samsung Electronics America, where he leads Samsung’s Mobile Government Business Unit. While serving in the United States Air Force, Balcik led command and control support to military operations globally; and for his last assignment on active duty, he supported HQ Air Combat Command, Directorate of Operations in the execution of the Secretary of the Air Force’s policy on highly sensitive military issues, specifically regarding the disclosure of classified military information to foreign governments. Additionally, Balcik is a hero beyond his military service. He is a two-time bone marrow donor and has supported the C.W. Bill Young, Department of Defense, Marrow Donor Program.

"As a veteran myself, I commend Chris for his service, and his dedication to giving his expertise to continue our mission, healing veterans,” said Joe McClain, USN (Retired), CEO Of Help Heal Veterans. “Chris is not afraid to go against the grain and challenge practices. He keeps the team alert and moving. Having him serve as someone who is fearless and ready to dive in, is exactly what we were searching for in a board member. We are looking forward to collaborating and bringing his ideas to fruition for years to come."

Prior to joining Samsung Electronics America in 2017, Mr. Balcik complimented his Air Force career with 17 years of experience in various executive roles. He spent his time supporting defense, intelligence and transportation industries as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Camber Corporation’s Mission Support Group, and as a Principal within Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led the firm’s Civil Aviation Decision Analytics business.

“I feel privileged to be part of the Help Heal Veterans organization. It’s not often that you get an opportunity to serve twice. As a former member of the Air Force, I understand the sacrifices that our veterans have made in defense and support of this country.” Balcik said, “As a new board member, I look forward to delivering support to heal our nation’s veterans.”

The Heal Vets Board of Directors is currently made up of the following individuals: John M. Meagher, Judge (Ret.), Clint Pearman, M.S., CBIST, Ph.D.c, Jim Scatena, Nora E. Egan, Keith Stuessi, MD, Edward F. Meagher, and Julie Teahan.

About Help Heal Veterans

First established in 1971, Help Heal Veterans has provided free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans for generations. These craft kits help injured and recuperating veterans improve fine motor skills, cognitive functioning, manage stress and substance abuse, cope with symptoms of PTSD and TBI, while also improving their sense of self-esteem and overall physical and mental health. Most of these kits are developed, manufactured and packaged for delivery at our production center headquartered in Winchester, California. Since inception, Help Heal Veterans has delivered nearly 31 million of these arts and crafts kits to veterans and veteran facilities nationwide, along with active duty military overseas.

