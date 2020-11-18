Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,789 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 November

South African Government Download logo

As of 1pm on 17 November, the Western Cape has 4294 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 121 139 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 112 371 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

121 139

Total recoveries

112 371

Total deaths

4474

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

4294

Tests conducted

721 866

Hospitalisations

695 of which 126 are in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

11 313

10 487

Southern

10 909

10138

Northern

7483

7017

Tygerberg

13865

13112

Eastern

11 638

10 7853

Klipfontein

9840

9123

Mitchells Plain

9372

8828

Khayelitsha

8658

8131

Total

83 078

77 689

Sub-districts:

 District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

921

702

Garden Route

Knysna

1921

1613

Garden Route

George

4707

3892

Garden Route

Hessequa

406

370

Garden Route

Kannaland

148

145

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2807

2530

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1681

1509

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2306

2154

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4664

4416

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3634

3451

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1226

1157

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1718

1615

Overberg

Overstrand

1825

1721

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

359

334

Overberg

Swellendam

382

358

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1282

1211

West Coast

Bergrivier

533

495

West Coast

Cederberg

187

176

West Coast 

Matzikama

794

704

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1539

1462

West Coast

Swartland

1784

1667

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

881

811

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

144

135

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

37

35

Unallocated: 2175 (2019 recovered) 

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

Due to some technical issues experienced in updating the data dashboard, the data reflected in this release may differ slightly from the data on the Western Cape Government's data dashboard. This is due to a time difference in the time at which the data was accessed.

The Western Cape has recorded additional 12 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4474. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time. 

Data to inform our dignity and wellbeing interventions:

Cabinet meeting was focused on dignity and wellbeing and we received presentations from the theme leads as well as each of the hotspot working groups looking at important focus areas including issues around the provision of meals, data on stunting and malnutrition, immunisations, literacy programmes and shelters for the homeless and victims of gender-based violence. 

We are still busy collecting and collating data in some of these areas, so that our interventions are evidence-led and the work that we do and the services we deliver are focused where they are needed most. 

Our data on the provision of food, indicates that in October over 346 000 meals were provided by state funded kitchens. A further 25 000 meals have been provided through a program launched by DEDAT to provide vouchers to community kitchens, which allows them to purchase supplies from local businesses and suppliers. Over 4.5 million meals have also been provided through the school feeding scheme. 

This is in addition to the work that the Department of Agriculture is doing as part of their One Home One Garden campaign, helping to establish food gardens that will help families supplement their food supply, with nutritious vegetables they grow themselves. 

In line with my commitment in my recovery speech that this government would place a strong focus on ECDs, we are also tracking ECD data. This sector has been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and the lockdown. These centres play an important role in our economy- creating jobs in communities for (mostly) women, while at the same time, creating safe spaces where parents can leave their children when they go off to work. 

Currently, only 45% of the number of pre-COVID-19 ECD centres are operational in the province. Through the Department of Social Development, we have assisted 2849 ECDs with the PPE they need to keep children safe. However, there are many others who have indicated that they are not yet ready to open. 

This data will allow us to understand the work being done in this space, with a view to establishing a special consultative forum with key stakeholders in order to ensure that those who need it, are able to access ECD care for their children. 

The hotspot teams have also been tasked with identifying the groups and organisations in their respective hotspots aimed at building social cohesion. These include various sporting federations, NGOs and other community organisations who are working on the ground to improve dignity and wellbeing. 

Dignity and well-being encompasses many aspects of a person’s life, starting from before birth. Building dignity and wellbeing is a mammoth task and requires the support of all of our partners- including all spheres of government, civil society, businesses and individuals. Linking our work in the dignity and well-being space with our other priorities of jobs and safety, will help to ensure that we are able to improve the dignity, health and wellbeing of the people of this province, so that they can lead lives that they are proud of. 

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 November

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.