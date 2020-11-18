data.world placed in 2020 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

Recognized as a top Challenger for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced that they are now positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions for its offering.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



data.world leverages rich, contextual metadata to make data from anywhere meaningful to anyone so teams can quickly and confidently answer business questions, capture their work, and add it all to the company’s body of knowledge. The platform helps connect, align, and get more value from the intelligence, tools, and processes powering the business. The SaaS, cloud-native platform creates a single, clean view of metadata, data, and analysis from multiple sources so everyone can find, understand, and use data no matter where it lives or what format it’s in.



This unique, modern approach to data work creates a seamless interface between technical users, business users, and everyone in between, activating metadata to powerful meaningful discovery, analysis, and collaboration across the business. With data.world, technical users can run complex analysis, while business users find cleaned data and reusable analysis in a navigable catalog, ready to visualize and use to inform decision making.

This is data.world’s second year to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about data.world's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings

About data.world

data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance.



