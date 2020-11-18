UNCF Launches Wellington Management Foundation Scholarship Program

Provides awards to juniors attending UNCF-member HBCUs with acareer interest in asset management or financial services

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to announce the launch of the Wellington Management Foundation Scholarship Program, a new program that will support African American students majoring in finance, economics, business, accounting, computer science, data science, political science, history or psychology. Funded by a $560,000 grant from Wellington Management Foundation, the program will support 50 students attending UNCF’s 37 member historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Scholarship recipients will receive $5,000 each for their junior year, with a possibility of renewal of the award for their senior year.

“Thank you, Wellington Management Foundation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “This new scholarship program enables us to help more students get to and through college, which is especially vital during the pandemic. Our students and our HBCUs have been hit quite hard by the virus and resulting economic complications, so gifts like this are very important to us.”

Diego Aviles, vice president, fund development for UNCF’s Northeast Division said, “during this time, we are worried about a potential loss of a generation of talented African American students. Thanks to the Wellington Management Foundation, UNCF will be able to ensure that more HBCU students have the opportunity to get to the finish line and complete their college education. We’re so grateful to have Wellington Management as such valuable partners in our work in the New England area.”

The program will accept applications Nov. 17 through Jan. 5, 2021. To be considered for the award, students must meet the following criteria:

Be Black/African American

Possess a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.7 on a 4.0 scale

Have a demonstrated, unmet financial need as verified by their college or university

Be enrolled full-time at a UNCF-member HBCU

Be classified as a college junior when applying

Major in finance, economics, business, accounting, computer science, data science, political science, history or psychology

Have an interest in pursuing a career in asset management or financial services

Liz Kleinerman, foundation advisory board chair and managing director and fixed income portfolio manager, Wellington Management, said, “The Wellington Management Foundation is proud to partner with UNCF to offer scholarships that will help support African American students in their critical last two years of college. We look forward to extending our impact nationally so that more students, from more backgrounds, can attain their college degree and can be well prepared for evolving and global opportunities in the work force.”

Jawan Parker, foundation advisory board, partner and director of investments, Asia, and head of Singapore office, Wellington Management, echoed Kleinerman’s sentiments. “I received my first internship in college because of a UNCF program and am now thrilled that Wellington is partnering with this storied institution to provide opportunities for more students like me to become the next generation of leaders in corporate America.”

To apply for the Wellington Management Foundation Program students should go to https://scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/Wellington.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About Wellington Management Foundation

The Wellington Management Foundation was founded in 1992 as the Wellington Management Company Charitable Fund. Since its inception, the US Foundation has shared our firm’s culture and values. It relies on Wellington Management employees who volunteer their time and talent through service on the Foundation’s Advisory Board, Nonprofit Relationship teams, and the Grant Recommendation Committee. Through the combined generosity of the firm and these individuals, the Foundation is able to direct 100% of donations to organizations that meet its educational mission.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org