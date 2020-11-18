Arrival, the company creating electric vehicles with its game-changing technologies, to list on NASDAQ through merger with CIIG Merger Corp.

Arrival, the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC); and the newly combined company will be listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ARVL”



The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of US $5.4 billion and is expected to provide approximately US $660 million in gross cash proceeds to the Company. As part of the transaction, CIIG raised a US $400 million fully committed common stock PIPE that was anchored by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Wellington Management, BNP Paribas Asset Management Energy Transition Fund, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock

Arrival is producing EVs competitive in price with fossil fuel alternatives and substantially lower than comparable EVs

Arrival has developed a new method of designing and producing zero-emission vehicles using its proprietary hardware, software and robotics technologies and low cost Microfactories

Arrival has signed contracts with total order value up to US $1.2 billion and its first products are planned for production in Q4 2021

Arrival has previously received investment from strategic partners Hyundai, Kia, UPS, Winter Capital, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock

The combined company will add Peter Cuneo, CIIG’s Chairman and CEO, as Non-Executive Chairman to its post-closing Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival, the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, and CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC), a US publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered a definitive agreement for a business combination. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Arrival Group and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ARVL”.



Company Highlights

Arrival is challenging the 100 year old automotive production process, by producing its EVs in low CapEx, low footprint Microfactories. Its operations utilize Arrival’s in-house proprietary technologies and advanced cell-based assembly method to bring down the cost of EVs and accelerate mass adoption globally.

Arrival’s initial focus is on the commercial vehicle market, which is undergoing a seismic shift towards electrification in line with global public policy. Arrival believes that it is well positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity with its technology driven approach to a traditionally underserved market. The result is its best-in-class products with an exceptional user experience that are priced competitively with fossil-fuel vehicles and have a substantially lower total cost of ownership (“TCO”) than both fossil fuel and electric variants.

Arrival's transformative Microfactories can be deployed anywhere in the world within six months, using existing warehouses close to areas of demand. These Microfactories are designed to produce any vehicle from Arrival’s portfolio customized for the cities and regions they serve. The vehicles are designed specifically for Microfactory assembly using Arrival’s proprietary in-house developed components, software and sustainable composite materials.

Arrival’s vertical integration and new method of production break the rule of economies of scale and create strong unit economics for the whole Arrival product portfolio, which Arrival expects will enable profitability for the business by 2023. Arrival's strategy to reach industry-transforming flexibility and scalability is based on the utilization of Microfactories, as opposed to giant, capital-intensive legacy factories.

“With Arrival’s products our clients are not forced to compromise between being green and being cost efficient. Our focus on the whole EV ecosystem, new methods of design and production and our enabling technologies are the key to driving down the cost of EVs and accelerating the transition to zero-emission transportation globally,” said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO of Arrival. “CIIG’s leadership team has invaluable experience building businesses globally across a wide range of industries. We are excited to partner with them as we begin our journey to being a publicly-listed company and delivering our products to customers and cities around the world.”

“Arrival's bold, game-changing approach to the production of electric vehicles made the company the clear winner in our search for a partner,” said Peter Cuneo, Chairman and CEO of CIIG. “Operating in stealth mode for five years, Denis and his visionary team have rewritten the rules of the game for the auto industry. Arrival’s development of exceptional products using its pioneering technology and software alongside its groundbreaking new method of production can create an incredibly low TCO for customers which we believe stands them apart from everyone else in the electric vehicle industry. We look excitedly to the future and to our partnership with Arrival’s talented leadership team.”

Several blue chip companies and investment firms have invested in Arrival, including Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, Winter Capital, United Parcel Service (“UPS”) and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Hyundai and Kia are also exploring opportunities to co-develop zero-emission vehicles with Arrival.

In addition, alongside an investment in Arrival in early 2020, UPS, the global logistics company, announced a commitment to purchase 10,000 electric vans, and has the additional option to order more thereafter.

Successful technology entrepreneur Denis Sverdlov will remain as Arrival’s CEO, with ex-Cruise Head of Strategy, Avinash Rugoobur, continuing as Arrival’s President. Mike Ableson, former VP of Global Strategy at GM, is CEO of Arrival Automotive overseeing global production.

Transaction Overview

The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of US $5.4 billion. Pursuant to the merger and following the share exchanges, the combined company is expected to receive approximately US $660 million in gross cash proceeds from a combination of cash from a US $400 million fully committed stock PIPE and US $260 million in cash held in CIIG's trust account, assuming no public shareholders exercise their redemption rights at closing. Net cash from the transaction will be used to fund growth of the combined company. The PIPE is anchored by institutional investors including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Wellington Management and BNP Paribas Asset Management Energy Transition Fund. Current Arrival shareholders will become the majority owners of the combined company at closing. All existing shareholders and investors will continue to hold their equity ownership, including, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Company, Winter Capital, UPS and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

Both the board of managers and shareholders of Arrival have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021. The board of directors of CIIG has also unanimously approved the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction will be subject to approval by CIIG stockholders and satisfaction or the waiver of the closing conditions identified in the business combination agreement.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement will be filed by CIIG in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by CIIG with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cowen served as lead placement agent and UBS Investment Bank served as placement agent on the PIPE. Cowen is serving as lead financial advisor and J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor to Arrival. UBS Investment Bank and Barclays are serving as financial and capital markets advisors to CIIG. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arrival. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is serving as legal advisor to CIIG.

Investor Conference Call Information

Arrival and CIIG will host a joint investor call to discuss the proposed transaction and review an investor presentation today, November 18, 2020.

The investor presentation is furnished as an exhibit in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CIIG prior to the call, available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

To access the audio replay, go to Arrival’s investor website, at https://arrival.com/investors through November 30, 2020.

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with over 1,300 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first two Microfactories in South Carolina, US and Bicester, UK in 2021.

About CIIG

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a Delaware special purpose acquisition company founded by Peter Cuneo, Gavin Cuneo and Michael Minnick for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CIIG’s units, Class A common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "CIICU," "CIIC," and "CIICW" respectively.

