NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE 2020 NVBDC ANNUAL AWARD RECIPIENTS
Congratulations to NVBDC’s Veteran Advocate of the Year award recipient Sharon Manker, M.Ed., American Water
Thank you for this award. I am truly honored to receive it. It is an even greater honor to be placed in such distinguished ranks as those of the past honorees.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community.
— Sharon Manker M.Ed., Sr. Diversity Program Lead, American Water
Each year NVBDC Board of Directors and Officers review our corporations' activity, individual corporate members, NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses, and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC team members and submitted to the Board for deliberation and selection. Each award has its own set of standards and criteria that are reviewed to ensure we have an appropriate candidate for the award. The person or company is recognized for merit or achievements well above normal expectations.
The NVBDC awards are announced at the annual NVBDC National Business Matchmaking Conference. Our 5th annual conference was held this year on November 5-6 in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. With over 500 Veterans and Corporations' overwhelming attendance, it was the perfect setting to acknowledge the award recipients.
NVBDC's system works, but it is essential to understand the extra mile of commitment needed for success. As we acknowledge the below recipients, we are proud of all our Certified SD/VOBs and beholden to the support received by all our Corporate Members.
Veteran Advocate of the Year is presented to the individual within a corporation that has demonstrated their external and internal advocacy in support of America's Veteran Business Owners, whose industry advocacy leadership has an impact inside their corporation and in the communities in which they serve. The advocacy they deliver in support of NVBDC's certification program and our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses is an example to be honored and recognized.
The 2020 Veteran Advocate of the Year was presented to Sharon Manker, Senior Diversity Program Lead, National Supplier Diversity, American Water
“Thank you for this award. I am truly honored to receive it. It is an even greater honor to be placed in such distinguished ranks as those of the past honorees.
Special thanks go to
* Veteran-Owned Businesses who support American Water Works Service Company, Inc., it's subsidiary and affiliated companies out network,
* NVBDC Officers and Board of Directors for having the generosity to nominate me
* American Water buyers and category leaders for supporting our national supplier diversity strategy,
* My boss and mentor, Lawrence B. Wooten for your guidance and encouragement,
* My personal circle of SHEROs and HEROs for making this event possible. I feel truly blessed to advocate for VBEs for all that they have done and continue to do for our country.” Said, Sharon Manker, Sr. Diversity Program Lead, National Supplier Diversity, American Water
Sharon Manker, M.Ed. is a supply chain and supplier diversity professional with two decades of experience. She helps diverse companies connect with people and resources, position for success, and partner with lucrative deals. She graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and Applied Technology and from Northcentral University with a Master of Education degree in Organizational Leadership.
Sharon is the Senior Diversity Program Lead for American Water’s National Supplier Diversity Program headquartered in Camden, N.J. She currently is a key contributor to the national supplier diversity strategy reporting to the senior manager for the program.
"NVBDC's process matching corporations to SD/VOBs has a proven track record with numerous success stories. NVBDC is so grateful to all our corporations who provided NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran-Owned Businesses access and opportunities. Sharon’s support truly stands out to reflect NVBDC goals and objectives. The support and leadership she endures in the global efforts to include NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs in their diverse supply chain are commendable. NVBDC thanks you for taking a leading role in all our efforts to support our Veterans." Said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC would like to extend congratulations to Sharon Manker, Veteran Advocate of the Year.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 316-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn