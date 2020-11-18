New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Motorcycles Announces New Bike

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA USA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACCESSIBLE ROAD-FOCUSED ADVENTURE VERSATILITY

New from Triumph Motorcycles, the perfect combination of dedicated 850 Tiger triple engine set-up, and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology, for intuitive and all-day easy riding capability.

Developed from the latest generation Tiger platform, with all of the dynamic poise and agile handling that the Tiger is known for, combined with a new ‘tailor-made’ performance and specification set-up, designed to deliver even more manageable, accessible and intuitive road-focused adventure riding capability.

ALL OF THE LATEST GENERATION TIGER’S:

Thrilling, accessible triple engine character and responsive performance,

with innovative T-Plane triple crank.

Benchmark-setting agile and dynamic handling.

Commanding poise and style.

2-year unlimited mileage warranty and class-leading 10,000 miles service interval

TAILOR-MADE FOR MORE MANAGEABLE AND ACCESSIBLE RIDING CAPABILITY:

Dedicated 850 triple engine setup.

Unique engine power and torque. Peak power of 84 HP (85PS) @ 8,500rpm,and peak torque of 60.5 lbft (82Nm) @ 6,500rpm.

With all the advantages of a Triumph triple, with the perfect combination of responsive power and torque low down, and across the rev range, tuned for an even more accessible and manageable delivery.

High specification equipment and technology fitted as standard. Including: Brembo Stylema brakes, with twin 320mm discs. Marzocchi upside-down cartridge forks and gas-pressurized, preload-adjustable RSU. 5” TFT instruments. Road and Rain riding modes, with dedicated throttle and traction control maps. All LED lighting Slip & Assist clutch Adjustable screen ABS and Switchable Traction Control

Two exciting new contemporary Tiger 850 Sport graphic schemes, with a category-leading level of premium finish and detailing.

60+ Genuine Triumph Accessories, for capability, style and security, including luggage.

The most accessibly priced Tiger in the line-up, at just $11,995

DEDICATED 850 TRIPLE ENGINE SET-UP

The new Tiger 850 Sport shares the same innovative T-plane crank as the latest generation Tiger 900 range, with its own unique 850 tune. Designed for a more accessible and manageable delivery of usable power and torque, the new 850 delivers enhanced all-round easy-riding versatility for commuting, touring or just having spirited two-wheeled fun at the weekends.

The T-plane triple crank and its 1-3-2 firing order give the 850 triple outstanding tractability at low rpm, which translates into an enhanced connection between the rider and the rear wheel, and responsive and intuitive road-riding performance. This new and unique engine configuration has an incredibly distinctive sound, with the throttle characteristics and feel of a twin lower down, married to the rich and responsive torque delivery of a triple in the mid-range and top end.

Peak power comes at 84 HP @ 8,500 rpm and peak torque is 60.5 lbft @ 6,500 rpm, with a smooth and linear power and torque delivery available from low engine speeds and across the rev range.

The responsiveness of the engine is complemented by the slip and assist clutch, which reduces lever effort and provides additional comfort on both long journeys and in urban environments.

HIGH SPECIFICATION EQUIPMENT

The new Tiger 850 Sport features a dedicated, high specification chassis and equipment package, specifically tailored to maximize the new Tiger 850 Sport’s all-around versatility and accessibility. From the category-leading Brembo Stylema brakes, to the high-quality Marzocchi suspension, adjustable screen, and comprehensive electronics package, with 5” TFT instruments, all LED lighting, 2 riding modes, ABS, and switchable traction control, the new Tiger 850 Sport has been optimized for accessible road-focused adventure fun.

Brembo Stylema brakes

The Tiger 850 Sport features category-leading Brembo Stylema® brakes for superior stopping power. These are lightweight, compact, carefully sculpted and high performing calipers, with reduced volume around the pistons and brake pads, reducing the internal space occupied by brake fluid, and delivering a more immediate braking response. Increased airflow around the brake pads also helps the calipers to cool quicker.

High specification Marzocchi suspension

The Tiger 850 Sport has a high-performance suspension set-up, with premium Marzocchi components front and rear. 45mm Marzocchi upside-down cartridge forks, with 180mm travel, combine with a gas-pressurized monoshock rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and 170mm rear wheel travel, to deliver a sporty yet comfortable ride.

CLASS-LEADING ERGONOMICS

With a narrow seat, ergonomically optimized footrest position, and angle adjustable handlebars the new Tiger 850 Sport has a comfortable upright riding position designed for a high level of rider confidence and control, when static and on the move. It also features a built-in easily adjustable two-position seat height mechanism, which enables the rider to change the seat height by ¾ in (20mm) to their preferred set-up.

Making every journey even more comfortable the Tiger 850 Sport comes with a large 5.28 Gal (20 L) fuel tank and an adjustable screen, delivering superior wind protection with a simple single-handed adjustment.

Lightweight modular frame. Featuring the new generation Tiger’s modular frame with bolt-on aluminum rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers, the new Tiger 850’s combination of a lightweight frame, light weight engine, high specification suspension, and premium Brembo brakes ensures exceptional handling in all riding scenarios.

HIGH SPECIFICATION TECHNOLOGY

The new Tiger 850 Sport comes equipped with a tailor-made set-up of high specification technology as standard, all selected for enhanced user-friendliness, confidence-inspiring riding, and safety.

5” full TFT display

The Tiger 850 Sport features a high contrast 5” full TFT display, for excellent visibility in all light conditions. Key information is presented to the rider in a clear and intuitive way.

Two riding modes

The two riding modes, Road and Rain, adjust the ride-by-wire throttle response and traction control settings for enhanced control in all riding conditions. The traction control is switchable and may be deactivated independently via the instrument menus if required.

All-LED lighting

The headlight, tail-light and indicators on the Tiger 850 Sport are LED powered for maintenance-free active safety.

12V power socket

The Tiger 850 Sport also comes equipped with a 12V socket that allows mobile devices to be charged while riding.

DISTINCTIVE TIGER STYLE AND ATTITUDE

The Tiger 850 Sport’s bodywork has a focused and aggressive adventure style, with a narrow stand-over width, visually light front end, and dominant fuel tank design and size.

With all of the class-leading level of finish and detailing from the latest generation Tiger range, the new 850 Sport comes in two exciting paint options, Graphite and Diablo Red

or Graphite and Caspian Blue, each incorporating contemporary new Tiger 850 Sport graphic schemes.

DESIGNED TO PERSONALIZE

A range of over 60 genuine Triumph accessories are available for the new Tiger 850 Sport, all designed alongside the bike itself to ensure seamless integration, and the same exacting standards of manufacturing quality and finish.

There are two luggage range options available, both created in partnership with Givi, with the Trekker side-opening panniers with 13.7 Gal (52 L) twin helmet top box, and the Expedition top-opening aluminum panniers, with matching 11.1 Gal (42 L) top box. Additionally, the Tiger 850 Sport accessory range covers options for added comfort, protection, capability, style, and security. For even greater reassurance, all of the Genuine Triumph Accessory range comes with Triumph’s 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.

- END –

Notes to Editors

ABOUT TRIUMPH

• First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 118 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2020. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance.

• Building around 60,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has around 650 dealers across the world.

• This focus, innovation and engineering passion has today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the stunning new Trident 660, epic new Tiger 900, world leading Rocket R and GT, new higher performance Street Triple 765RS, iconic Scrambler 1200, Speed Triple, transcontinental Tiger 1200, iconic Triumph Bonneville family including the sporty Speed Twin, Bonneville Bobber, legendary Thruxton, accessible Street Twin, Street Scrambler and iconic Bonneville T120 and T100, plus an exciting and accessible A2 range of Triumph motorcycles.

• Triumph currently employs around 1,800 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, India, China and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

• The Triumph Bonneville, famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its legendary handling, style, and character. It’s that handling, character and style, married to modern rider-focused technology that makes the new Bonneville family THE authentic modern classic choice today.

• Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the 675cc Triumph triple powered 2014 Daytona 200 win, the 2014 Isle of Man Supersports TT win, the 2014 and 2015 British Supersports titles and World SuperSport racing, and again in 2019, with another victory at the Isle of Man Supersports TT, piloted by Peter Hickman.

• Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all of the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Triumph’s inaugural year was a record-breaking debut with an amazing 16 circuit lap records and 18 circuit top speeds from 19 races, as well as the first ever +300km/h Moto2™

top speeds. The Triumph 765cc triple engine has redefined this world championship and it is continuing to do so in 2020.

Attachment

Gina D'Ambrosio Triumph Motorcycles gina.dambrosio@triumphmotorcycles.com