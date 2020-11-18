Tauriga Sciences Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for New COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Tests

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- As previously announced, during April 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”) and Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) assays. Aegea has made substantial progress in designing and developing two different, next generation assays for SARS-CoV-2.



Aegea’s first new SARS-CoV-2 test under development is designed to have several advantages compared with other COVID-19 PCR assays as a result of the single nucleotide discrimination capacities of its patented Switch-Blocker technology. The assay is designed to detect low copy numbers of viral RNA, therefore potentially detecting the viral load at much lower levels than conventional PCR-based assays. If successful, this would be an important differentiating feature as it has been reported that asymptomatic patients are able to infect others. As designed, the COVID-19 PCR assay would also allow for superior specificity in its ability to identify the different strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as distinguish SARS-CoV-2, which is associated with COVID-19, from other common forms of the SARS virus.

Aegea’s second SARS-CoV-2 test under development also makes use of its patented technologies. This test will be performed on very simple, proprietary, affordable devices using saliva samples. Aegea’s second SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to be appropriate for testing at point-of-care and remote settings.

Recent Highlights:

Aegea’s highly sensitive, highly specific PCR based assay for SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated single copy sensitivity. Conservatively, in a full format assay, the sensitivity is 8 copies per 200uL of sample input (with 95% confidence) using Aegea’s assay; this is significantly more sensitive than most SARS-CoV-2 tests currently available

Aegea is finalizing analytical validation of its highly sensitive, highly specific PCR-based assay for SARS-CoV-2. Pending clinical validation, this test will be commercially available through CLIA laboratories as a Lab Developed Test (LDT).

In anticipation of near-term commercialization and in response to early demand, the custom synthesis of reagents for the first 1 million Aegea assays is already underway.

Key elements of Aegea’s POC affordable, portable, saliva-based test have been designed, including the assay chemistry.

“Aegea has made substantial progress in developing our next generation tests for SARS-CoV-2,” said Lyle Arnold Ph.D., CEO and Founder for Aegea Biotechnologies. Dr. Arnold continued, “We are delighted that Aegea’s patented technologies have the potential to help manage the global pandemic by improving sensitivity, providing additional information regarding COVID strain types and, in the case of our point of care test in development, expanding testing access and frequency.”

Tauriga’s CEO, Mr. Seth Shaw, states, “We are enthusiastic about Aegea’s prospects and will continue to help with their commercialization path. We believe that our collaboration will be valuable to both Tauriga shareholders as well as to the broader community.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

On October 6, 2020, the Company announced that it has been approved to operate as a U.S. Government Vendor (CAGE CODE # 8QXV4)

On October 7, 2020 the Company disclosed a Strategic Alliance with Think BIG, LLC, Social Impact Startup Founded by CJ Wallace, Son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

ABOUT AEGEA BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc., is a privately held core technology company based in San Diego, CA. Aegea has an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with a total of 10 issued US patents related to nucleic acid technologies, plus foreign equivalents. The company is developing highly sensitive and specific test for SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus, COVID-19), as well as a series of reagents, research kits and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products for molecular analysis based on innovative, patented and proprietary nucleic acid chemistries and methodologies. AEGEA's offerings are designed to deliver assay and test results with superior sensitivity and specificity--quickly and using established assay formats, and associated instrumentation. In addition, AEGEA offers custom solutions, including assay development and adaptation of its technologies for different platforms, and various types of businesses, including pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and DNA sequencing companies, as well as others. In September, 2020, Aegea was selected as a Semi-Finalist in the XPrize Rapid COVID Testing Competition. This competition is ongoing, and Aegea is an active competitor. Aegea’s Selector Technology patent and related recently published, peer-reviewed scientific papers can be found in the “Patented Technology” section of Aegea’s corporate website: www.aegeabiotech.com.

