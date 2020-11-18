New Graph Database Features for Complex Data Applications

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objectivity, Inc., a leader in enterprise database software platforms for critical, operational, real-time data and sensor fusion systems, announced its latest releases are now available. Objectivity/DB Release 13.3 and ThingSpan Release 2020.2 make it even easier to get answers within massive amounts of disparate data quicker and with precision.

Objectivity helps reduce the time for drug discovery, enables decision support, and helps perform deep link analysis in complex, large scale datasets. Objectivity’s distributed data management technology and support have a proven history of helping solve really complex, mission critical graph and data management problems for enterprises and the government.

The primary highlight of these new releases is Objectivity’s powerful support for complex graph queries. Objectivity can find the best, shortest path the most efficient way with its powerful support for weighted graphs and graph queries. “What is significant about our support for weighted graph queries? Our key differentiator is outperforming open source graph products at the high end. Objectivity dramatically accelerates performance and the results of complex queries in large, highly connected data sets. Specifically, there is no delay in the result of query for a user or analyst in their mission critical and operational systems. This is something that is difficult to do with many open source products in large, deployed systems with near real-time requirements” stated Jay Jarrell, President and CEO at Objectivity, Inc. “Our customers are solving the really tough data management problems in real-time and mission critical settings. For example, within the military, intelligence, and drug discovery markets, our customers are doing deep link analysis and sensor fusion that require a technology and support to handle extremely complex queries,” said Jarrell.

Existing Objectivity customers can download the new versions from the Objectivity support site. New users can visit www.objectivity.com to request a free 60 day trial. Objectivity’s ThingSpan product is also available for use in the AWS Marketplace or on-premise.

About Objectivity

Objectivity, Inc. delivers massively scalable and highly performant enterprise software platforms that are proven to power mission-critical applications for the most demanding and complex datasets. With a rich history of serving Global 1000 customers and partners, Objectivity holds deep domain expertise in fusing vital information from massive volumes of data and sources to discover unknown connections at speed and scale. Objectivity’s technology enables enterprises to make better decisions with precision, scale and efficiency. Objectivity is privately held with headquarters in San Jose, California.

Kim Wizer +1.408.992.7100 Public-Relations@objectivity.com