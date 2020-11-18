DOE Releases Plan for Improving Cybersecurity in Renewable Energy, Manufacturing, Buildings, and Transportation Research and Development

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently released the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Cybersecurity Multiyear Program Plan (MYPP) to guide cybersecurity research and development (R&D) for EERE technologies. In alignment with the U.S. Department of Energy Cybersecurity Strategy and DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) efforts, EERE will accelerate cybersecurity R&D to strengthen EERE technologies and systems that are critical to renewable energy, manufacturing, buildings, and transportation—all of which are increasingly interconnected and vulnerable to cyber-attack.

“Through this Multiyear Program Plan, EERE is pursuing a holistic and unified strategy to advance cybersecurity R&D and preparedness across the renewable power, energy efficiency, and transportation sectors,” said Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “Coupled with robust engagement and partnership with industry, academic, and government stakeholders, the R&D activities in this plan will strengthen the cybersecurity of emerging technologies throughout the EERE portfolio.”

EERE’s strategy focuses on two key goals: 1) accelerate cyber-resilience R&D for EERE operational technologies; and 2) increase EERE stakeholder cybersecurity awareness. EERE’s R&D activities will help mitigate common threats and vulnerabilities in hardware and software throughout its portfolio, including power electronics, sensors, control systems, and information communication technology.

“Advances in the connectedness and interoperability of EERE technologies requires an increased focus on cybersecurity,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency. “Cyber threats targeting EERE technologies present an immediate risk to the integrity and availability of energy infrastructure and other systems critical to the nation’s economy, security, and well-being. New technologies must be designed with cybersecurity as a requirement.”

As a result of this strategy, EERE stakeholders will be empowered to more readily detect, respond to, and recover from evolving cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The strategy will also facilitate more engagement with industry, academia, and other government offices to ensure EERE’s early-stage research meets its goals without duplicating efforts.

Recent examples of project and tools supporting this plan include:

