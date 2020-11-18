Alexander Neild Offers Expert Tips for Importing from Overseas
Account executive Alexander Neild recently offered his top tips for importing from overseas.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Importing from overseas can help cut your business costs and boost profits. However, even the thought of beginning the importing process can cause stress and anxiety. Account executive Alexander Neild recently offered his top tips for importing from overseas.
Alexander Neild handles importing worldwide, consumer goods, product development, and more. He explained that to have success when importing from overseas you’ll need to first ensure there is a demand for your imported items.
“You don’t want to be stuck with a garage or warehouse full of merchandise nobody wants to buy,” Alexander Neild. “If you notice items while traveling, truly consider whether these items will be as popular at home as they are where you’re traveling.”
Alexander Neild explained that the next step is to calculate all of the costs associated with your importing process. You’ll need to consider the cost of your products as well as all of the added costs along the way, such as shipping, customs fees, warehouse storage, freight forwarder fees, and more. Alexander Neild stated that, additionally, understanding if an item is a commodity or an item that would be discretionary to the prospective customer is important
“Another major part of the importing process is ensuring that your suppliers are masters of their craft and not stretched thin over too many areas,” Alexander Neild said. “You won’t always be around your supplier when you need items shipped, so you need to know that you can trust them.”
A reputable supplier will deliver on time, always inform you of possible delays, and ensure the highest quality products for the best price possible. Alexander Neild explained that suppliers will need to ensure their products adhere to regulations set by the United States government.
“Speaking the language is an important part of importing,” Alexander Neild said. “Making sure you have brokers from the country your in to help with the language barrier is important. However with globalization this is not as important as it once was. Almost all factories with an international presence have English speaking employees.”
Alexander Neild added it’s also important to recap the conversations or business deals after a meeting via email. Listing product specifications, costing information and ship dates. You’ll have written records of all of your conversations saved in your inbox, to reference back to if anything received is claimed to be wrong.
Alexander Neild finished by suggesting that all first-time importers work with a licensed customs broker. This broker will ensure all of your import documents are filed properly, which can save you a lot of money in avoided penalties. Even more, an import broker help clear your shipment of imported goods more quickly, so you can start selling sooner. Once you use licensed customs broker once, you’ll probably want to continue using them for the remainder of your imports.
