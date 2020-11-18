Ted Systems, LLC Joins Midwest Alarm Services

/EIN News/ -- Lenexa, Kansas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Alarm Services, a leading provider of life safety solutions, is pleased to announce that TED Systems, LLC has joined Midwest Alarm Services. Founded in 1999, TED Systems provides fire detection and security solutions for the Kansas City area in the commercial, industrial and healthcare markets.

“I’m excited that TED Systems will be joining Midwest Alarm Services as our Kansas City branch,” said Doug Richard, President of Midwest Alarm Services. “TED Systems shares the same culture of excellence, teamwork and professionalism as Midwest Alarm Services, and has specialized in card access, video surveillance, sound and fire in the Kansas City market for the past 20 years. I look forward to the expertise and experience that TED Systems will bring to the Midwest Alarm Services organization.”

Midwest Alarm Services is honored to have been selected to serve the customers TED Systems has earned. All TED Systems employees have joined the Midwest Alarm Services team and will continue to operate out of the Lenexa, Kansas office.

Herb Farnsworth, owner and co-founder of TED Systems, said, “Midwest Alarm Services was chosen as a TED Systems acquisition partner due to our common priorities of employees and customers. All employees will transition and our customers will see little change. Employees will have additional resources and support to grow their careers as part of a larger organization. Customers will enjoy added products and services. The completion of the acquisition during the pandemic speaks to the commitment of both parties. Each party has expertise in different areas and we share common product brands. This is a great example of a “win-win” relationship for the employees, customers, and business owners.”



About Midwest Alarm Services



Established in 1950, Midwest Alarm Services is a family-owned company specializing in providing the most advanced life safety technology solutions – designed, connected, and supported by our experienced professionals. The company is a leading NOTIFIER dealer and expert in providing fire protection, life safety, security and sound solutions. For more information about Midwest Alarm Services, please visit midwestalarmservices.com.

Cassondra Billingsley Per Mar Security Services | Midwest Alarm Services 563-549-6635 JVanGenderen@permarsecurity.com