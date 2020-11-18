Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,733 in the last 365 days.

Ted Systems, LLC Joins Midwest Alarm Services

/EIN News/ -- Lenexa, Kansas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Alarm Services, a leading provider of life safety solutions, is pleased to announce that TED Systems, LLC has joined Midwest Alarm Services. Founded in 1999, TED Systems provides fire detection and security solutions for the Kansas City area in the commercial, industrial and healthcare markets.

“I’m excited that TED Systems will be joining Midwest Alarm Services as our Kansas City branch,” said Doug Richard, President of Midwest Alarm Services. “TED Systems shares the same culture of excellence, teamwork and professionalism as Midwest Alarm Services, and has specialized in card access, video surveillance, sound and fire in the Kansas City market for the past 20 years. I look forward to the expertise and experience that TED Systems will bring to the Midwest Alarm Services organization.”

Midwest Alarm Services is honored to have been selected to serve the customers TED Systems has earned. All TED Systems employees have joined the Midwest Alarm Services team and will continue to operate out of the Lenexa, Kansas office.

Herb Farnsworth, owner and co-founder of TED Systems, said, “Midwest Alarm Services was chosen as a TED Systems acquisition partner due to our common priorities of employees and customers. All employees will transition and our customers will see little change. Employees will have additional resources and support to grow their careers as part of a larger organization. Customers will enjoy added products and services. The completion of the acquisition during the pandemic speaks to the commitment of both parties. Each party has expertise in different areas and we share common product brands. This is a great example of a “win-win” relationship for the employees, customers, and business owners.”

About Midwest Alarm Services

Established in 1950, Midwest Alarm Services is a family-owned company specializing in providing the most advanced life safety technology solutions – designed, connected, and supported by our experienced professionals. The company is a leading NOTIFIER dealer and expert in providing fire protection, life safety, security and sound solutions. For more information about Midwest Alarm Services, please visit midwestalarmservices.com.


Cassondra Billingsley
Per Mar Security Services | Midwest Alarm Services
563-549-6635
JVanGenderen@permarsecurity.com

You just read:

Ted Systems, LLC Joins Midwest Alarm Services

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.