MineralTree Named One of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Continues strong growth as middle-market businesses prioritize digitization of finance processes

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree , an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, has been named to Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 ™ for the second consecutive year. The Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. MineralTree placed #292 on this year’s list.



“Middle-market businesses have made the automation and digitization of financial processes like AP and AR a strategic priority in recent years due to the substantial operational and cost efficiencies that come with it,” said Micah Remley, CEO of MineralTree. “We’ve been able to meet that need with modern, secure, and feature-rich AP Automation and payables solutions that integrate easily with their existing financial systems and offer very fast time to value.

“We’re very pleased to have our performance recognized by Deloitte. It’s really a credit to our team and the superb job they have done introducing the market to our solutions and helping our clients take quick advantage of all their benefits.”

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow . More than 3,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 30 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payments process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI, and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. For more information, visit https://www.mineraltree.com .

