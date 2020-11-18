Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
22nd Century Group CEO James A. Mish to Speak at Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, James A. Mish, will speak on a panel at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. EST. The virtual conference is a forum for objective first-hand updates on both marketed and emerging products across the spectrum of the cannabis industry focusing on consumer, technology, and healthcare.

The panel, “Tobacco and Cannabis,” moderated by Vivien Azer, managing director and senior research analyst specializing in tobacco, cannabis, and beverages sectors at Cowen, will feature executives of U.S. cannabis and tobacco operators sharing their on-the-ground reactions to the election, COVID-19, and industry trends.

22nd Century’s management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the course of the conference from Monday, November 30, 2020 to Wednesday, December 2, 2020. For more information regarding the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference, please visit: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/3rd-annual-boston-cannabis-conference/.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com 


