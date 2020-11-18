Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Gov. Ricketts Joins Two New Social Media Platforms

LINCOLN – Today, the Office of Governor Ricketts joined two new social media platforms, Snapchat and Parler. The launch of these platforms will help the office keep more Nebraskans engaged and informed on the work of state government.

“Over the course of his administration, Governor Ricketts has worked to leverage new technologies and platforms to connect more Nebraskans to the work of the Governor’s Office,” said Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications for Governor Ricketts. “Snapchat and Parler will help the office reach even more Nebraskans as we continue to work to grow Nebraska and slow the spread of coronavirus.”

Governor Ricketts can be found on Snapchat at @NEGovOffice. On Parler, Governor Ricketts can be found at @GovRicketts. Nebraskans are encouraged to follow these accounts for updates and to share them with their networks.

