Pinduoduo announces pricing of convertible notes and equity offerings, set to raise US$6.1 billion including over-allotment

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced the pricing of its offerings of convertible notes and equity, with a total fundraising amount of US$6.1 billion if an over-allotment is included.



The Nasdaq-listed interactive mobile commerce company offered US$1.75 billion in convertible senior notes due 2025, and priced its upsized offering of 28.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) at US$125 per ADS. The company will sell an additional US$250 million in notes and 4.305 million ADS should a greenshoe option be exercised in full. The offer was oversubscribed.

Pinduoduo expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and make strategic investments in infrastructure, expanding business operations, making future acquisitions, and entering partnerships. Last week, the company reported its first quarterly profit since listing. The total number of annual active buyers surpassed 700 million in five years.

“We are seeing large-scale changes in consumer habits as a result of Covid-19, which are accelerating digital transformation across different sectors,” said Chen Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo. “We are constantly evaluating how technology can be deployed to meet these changing preferences. We are prepared to invest capital and resources to improve our platform and build infrastructure to capture key opportunities.”

Pinduoduo management said on the post-earnings conference call last week that the company will invest in agriculture and manufacturing and help producers move up the value chain.

The company highlighted the online migration of grocery shopping due to Covid-19 and noted the need to develop new infrastructure and technology solutions to serve this shift in consumer behavior. The aim was to meet a growing demand for high-quality produce at attractive prices the following day.

Another area of focus was on helping manufacturers build brands and connect to consumers. Pinduoduo recently expanded its “New Brand” plan as part of its consumer-to-manufacturer (“C2M”) initiative and will direct more resources to support brand development for manufacturers. The company will also help well-known brands incubate sub-brands, support new emerging brands, and rejuvenate heritage brands.

“The strong demand for the offering underscores investor confidence in our company fundamentals and vision to invest in growth,” said David Liu, Vice President of Strategy at Pinduoduo. “Pinduoduo has always been cashflow positive. We are confident of our prospects and focused on the next stage of growth.”

