USAID and Ronald McDonald House Charities Partner to Expand Health Care Services to Children and Families in Ukraine

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) announced a four-year, $12 million partnership to support the expansion of family-centered health care services for children across Ukraine. USAID will provide $6 million to support the expansion of RMHC Ukraine and the services it provides to families and communities. RMHC will leverage USAID funding with $6 million in direct and in-kind support from the private sector.

This first-ever partnership between RMHC and USAID will raise awareness and understanding of the importance of family-centered care across Ukraine’s healthcare system, while also supporting families whose children have been hospitalized. This assistance will save families millions of dollars in meals and lodging. This partnership will also expand community engagement opportunities through a new volunteer management program instituted by RMHC Ukraine.

“Family-centered care is critically important to providing health care to children in Ukraine, especially those with serious medical conditions,” said Kelly Dolan, Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC. “With this tremendous support from USAID, families in Ukraine will be able to fully engage with health care providers to make informed decisions about the health care and support services their child receives.”

Among other activities, RMHC Ukraine will deploy a national education program for the medical community to strengthen the Ukrainian medical system. Efforts will focus on family-centered care to help ensure that a patient’s family members work with health care providers to make informed decisions about the medical treatment and services received.

“The United States is always looking for ways to help lift lives, build communities, and mobilize the energy and talent of our partners in the private sector, civil society, and government in support of our overarching objective - to help build a Ukraine that is democratic, secure, prosperous, and healthy,” said U.S. Embassy-Kyiv Chargé d’Affaires Kristina Kvien.

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in 65 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: The Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About RMHC Ukraine

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Ukraine is a charitable non-profit organization that creates and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Since 2017, RMHC Ukraine has opened and maintained five Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in public hospitals in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kharkiv. Ronald McDonald Family Room programs serve families right in the hospital, just moments away from a child’s bedside and provide a place for family members to recharge, grab a bite to eat, or get rest so they can be strong for their children. RMHC Ukraine seeks to be a catalyst for family-centered care in Ukraine through program services, education and outreach to healthcare professionals across the country.

About USAID

With more than $3 billion in assistance to Ukraine since 1992, USAID provides humanitarian aid and supports stronger democratic governance, improved economic growth, and better health for the Ukrainian people. USAID’s development objectives in Ukraine are based on the foundational demand expressed by Ukrainians during the Revolution of Dignity that they should live in an independent, democratic, prosperous, and healthy Ukraine united around core European values. The United States, through USAID, is providing more than $35 million in assistance this year to improve health and combat infectious diseases in Ukraine. Please visit us at the USAID/Ukraine website or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

