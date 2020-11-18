Alpha Lithium Hires Chemical Process Engineering Specialists to Advance Development at Tolillar Lithium Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Beyond Lithium SA to provide in-house expertise regarding processing brine and direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) processes. This is an integral step towards the extraction and processing of brine from Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500 hectare, Tolillar Salar.



Beyond Lithium consists of an internationally recognized team of chemical process engineers with decades of experience in advising and directing global leaders in the lithium sector. The principals of Beyond Lithium have previously worked extensively on high profile projects including SQM’s Atacama Project in Chile, Orocobre’s Salar de Olaroz Project, and Lithium America’s Salar de Cauchari Project, both in Argentina.

The principals of Beyond Lithium are Adrian Arias and Pedro Torres, and details of their experience can be found here, on the Company’s website. Mr. Torres is a Metallurgical Engineer with over 10 years of hands-on experience in lithium plant design, optimization, and production as a Senior Operations Engineer with SQM in Chile. Mr. Arias is a Chemist whose vast experience in Argentina has taken him from the laboratory to the production line in numerous Argentinian salars, including the neighboring Hombre Muerto salar.

By commencing processing in parallel with the previously announced resource definition drill program (see press release dated November 10, 2020) scheduled to commence shortly, the company intends to significantly shorten the timeline required to make numerous upcoming technical production decisions.

Strategically, Alpha intends to utilize the most technically advanced DLE methods known today to avoid utilizing capital intensive, inefficient, and environmentally costly evaporation ponds. DLE also allows the Company to minimize the use of harmful reagents, avoid massive up-front capital outlays and lowers operating costs compared to traditional production processes. Working with this team of brine chemistry experts allows Alpha to develop a deep understanding of various chemical parameters required to design a comprehensive DLE process to produce lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, or other lithium chemicals.

Brad Nichol, Chief Executive of Alpha, commented, “The addition of the professionals at Beyond Lithium to our team will fast-track the potential production decisions at the Tolillar Salar. Based on previous work, our location is substantially large enough to contain a significant lithium resource amenable to DLE technologies, and Beyond Lithium is the premier group to help Alpha unlock that potential. Our team in Argentina, led by David Guerrero, continues to grow and now includes individuals with decades of experience working with the biggest lithium companies in the world. Alpha is well positioned to become one of the next up and coming lithium development companies in South America.”

Further to the Company’s press releases of October 28, 2020 and November 10, 2020, Alpha is currently launching an initial drilling program at its Tolillar Salar project to better understand the quantity and concentration of lithium available for extraction, thereby allowing the Company to assess the economic feasibility of the project prior to undertaking production decisions. Alpha encourages our supporters to continue to monitor our news releases and other continuous disclosure filings – available on the Company’s website and at www.sedar.com in order to learn more about the lithium development and exploration opportunities underway on the increasingly exciting Tolillar Salar.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

“Brad Nichol”

Brad Nichol

President, CEO and Director

For more information:

Alpha Lithium Investor Relations

Tel: +1 844 592 6337

info@alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar. Together, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Galaxy Lithium, Livent, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

For more information visit: https://alphalithium.com/ and follow us on Twitter or Facebook.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results, programs, production decisions (if any), activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.