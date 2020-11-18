Alcide Delivers Its Strategic Kubernetes Solution Across EKS, AKS, and GKE Managed Kubernetes Services to Snowflake

Alcide Kubernetes Security Platform to secure and monitor Snowflake multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments for potential threats

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide , the Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps and Security teams with end-to-end continuous security guardrails for Kubernetes deployments, today announced that they will be providing Snowflake , creator of the Data Cloud, with cloud-native security for Snowflake Kubernetes deployments. Built on Kubernetes managed services, this Snowflake initiative seeks to disrupt the siloed ways businesses share data or combine external data with their own data by enabling data collaboration via Snowflake Data Marketplace.



“Snowflake started its Kubernetes journey,” Snowflake Senior Manager of Product Security, Jacob Salassi said. “We needed to make sure that we had the right Kubernetes security posture in place, and the ability to continuously monitor it in AWS, GCP and Azure.”

Snowflake needed a solution to consolidate security, visualization, and Ops into a single location and increase efficiency serving all stakeholders. To accomplish this, Snowflake selected the Alcide Security Platform to grant security teams access to Kubernetes environments without disrupting Ops, and to support different cloud policies and configurations for Snowflake’s growing and multiple cloud environments.

Alcide Kubernetes Advisor will be integrated with Snowflake’s security stack to protect their customers' most sensitive data. Alcide Advisor will monitor Kubernetes clusters and supply visualizations of applications and infrastructure. Alcide kART and kAudit will follow and provide protection of workloads as well as security intelligence for investigation and compliance auditing in runtime.

“Our aim has always been to help Security and DevOps teams work together enabling them with ongoing alerting of insecure changes in their Kubernetes environments or when they are under cyber-attacks,” says Amir Ofek, CEO of Alcide. “We help global companies such as Snowflake increase business velocity and efficiency by increasing security confidence during deployment and runtime in a seamless and undisrupted manner.”

Snowflake has already begun implementing Alcide in their security stack. Alcide’s SaaS Platform enables companies to deploy Alcide’s product rapidly without invasive modifications to their CI/CD pipeline or disruption of DevOps.

About Alcide

Alcide is a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps teams to drive seamless security guardrails to their CI/CD pipelines, and security teams to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments. Alcide provides a single Kubernetes-native AI-driven security platform for cross Kubernetes aspects: configuration risks, visibility across clusters, and run-time security events. Combined with policies enforcement, and a behavioral anomaly engine that detects anomalous and malicious network activity, Alcide ensures that the entire Dev. to production pipeline is secured.