Survey Seeks to Discover How to Break Barriers to Team Development

Brandon Hall Group, the preeminent independent human capital management research and advisory firm, is launching its 2020 Team Development Survey.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations rely on teams to drive the business now more than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brandon Hall Group's Team Development Study seeks to understand the priorities and strategies organizations employ to develop and utilize teams, and how team development tools and technology platforms optimize the process.

Last year’s study found that 80% of organizations said they have a team mindset and 7 out of 10 organizations said that more than half of their work is accomplished through teams. Now, a sudden shift to a mostly remote workforce has made supporting teams an even more critical priority and a bigger challenge. Focusing on team development to keep people connected and learning together could be the key to an organization that thrives in this environment and beyond.

“A team environment is prevalent in almost all organizations,” said Brandon Hall Group CSO Michael Rochelle. “At least 80% use management, work and project teams. Virtual teams are also used by about 60% of organizations and that balloons to almost three-quarters among organizations with 5,000 or more employees.”

“Teams are the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “Organizations failing to invest in specific development for team members and leaders risk their ability to innovate and grow.”

The results of this survey will fuel the development of research reports, tools and frameworks to help organizations fine-tune their team development strategy and improve the impact their teams have on the business.

The study enables employers to understand:

How organizations leverage teams.

Strategies for developing teams.

Challenges to team effectiveness.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on teams and their development.

The technologies used to develop teams.

To learn more about this research study or to participate, click here

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com