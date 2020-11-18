Affinity Consulting Group Named NetDocuments 2020 Implementation Partner of the Year

Legal management and technology consulting firm also recognized as Strategic Law Worldwide Partner of the Year at ND Elevate 2020

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law firm management and legal technology consulting firm Affinity Consulting Group announces its designation as NetDocuments Implementation Partner of the Year and Strategic Law Worldwide Partner of the Year for 2020. The awards were received at NetDocuments’ annual Elevate event.



NetDocuments is the leading secure multitenant cloud-based content services and productivity platform for law firms, corporate legal teams and business organizations. NetDocuments partners provide a unified sales, implementation, integration and service experience for their clients.

Awarded by the NetDocuments professional services team, the Implementation Partner of the Year honor is given to the partner with the highest quality of implementation, along with the highest customer feedback ratings among partners. Strategic Law Worldwide Partner of the Year is awarded to the NetDocuments partner with the highest sourced business in the strategic law segment.

“Affinity works very closely with the NetDocuments professional services team in both pre- and post-implementation services,” says Reza Parsia, vice president of strategic partner management for NetDocuments. “They have the highest satisfaction ratings from implementation services surveys. Affinity also put a concerted effort into growing their pipeline and marketing efforts in the strategic law space this year, and they had the highest sourced business in this market, with double-digit growth.”

The awards reflect a long-standing culture of continuous quality improvement, collaboration and customer service within Affinity’s document management, client success and client engagement teams.

“Helping firms choose, implement and really leverage a document management system is challenging, but rewarding work,” says Affinity managing partner Debbie Foster, who credits the firm’s client-first approach for its satisfaction ratings and growth. “I am so proud to work with a team of professionals that makes magic happen for our clients every single day.”

“We share these awards across our organization, from our consultants to our migration engineers, application developers, project managers, client engagement managers, client relationship managers and the administrative teams that support them,” says Greg Bray, Affinity’s director of document management. “I have been truly humbled by the hard work, creativity and dedication from the NetDocuments services teams that have led to us receiving this acknowledgment.”

About Affinity Consulting Group

Affinity Consulting Group is a management and technology consulting company serving law firms, corporate legal departments and bar associations that inspires, enables and empowers legal teams of all sizes to work more efficiently. The firm’s holistic approach addresses the roles of people, process and technology in optimizing performance. For more information visit www.affinityconsulting.com.

