Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,665 in the last 365 days.

TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.99 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.39.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)  $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: November 27, 2020
Record Date:  November 30, 2020
Payable Date:  December 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.