M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details  
   
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date: November 27, 2020
Record Date: November 30, 2020
Payable Date: December 10, 2020
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com


