Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $29.43.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.04583 Ex-Dividend Date: November 27, 2020 Record Date: November 30, 2020 Payable Date: December 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

info@quadravest.com

www.financial15.com