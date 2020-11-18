Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,665 in the last 365 days.

Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $29.43.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details
     
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)   $0.04583
Ex-Dividend Date:   November 27, 2020
Record Date:   November 30, 2020
Payable Date:   December 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
info@quadravest.com
www.financial15.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.