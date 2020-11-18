Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)  $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date: November 27, 2020
Record Date: November 30, 2020
Payable Date:  December 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.commercesplit.com
info@quadravest.com


