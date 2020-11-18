Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,666 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.09 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.54 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details                                                              
     
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)   $0.05417
Ex-Dividend Date:   November 27, 2020
Record Date:   November 30, 2020
Payable Date:   December 10, 2020
     


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.lifesplit.com       info@quadravest.com
             

Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.