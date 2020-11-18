Calyx Announces Path Integration with Mortech Product and Pricing Engine

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx®, a leading provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and brokerages nationwide, announced today its Path® loan origination software (LOS) is now integrated with Marksman®, the industry-leading product and pricing engine (PPE) from Mortech®.



Path is an innovative, cloud-based solution designed to simplify the loan process while still providing lenders the controls and flexibility they need to run their business. The data-driven LOS is completely configurable to the lenders’ specific needs, including workflows, roles, organizational structure and compliance controls. As a result of this integration, Path users will now be able to seamlessly access accurate, real-time product and pricing information from leading wholesalers, correspondents and investors via the Mortech platform.

The Mortech platform automatically delivers best execution pricing with real-time rates factoring in base price, SRP, LLPA’s and profit margin. It also simultaneously compares PMI premiums and eligibility. Because the process is automated, there is no need to manually search and compare rates, fees and guidelines. Users can customize default settings to see specified loan types or rates from designated wholesalers and investors. This system also monitors investor guideline eligibility.



Mortech has an established integration in the Calyx flagship LOS, Point® and is available to all mutual users.

“We are excited to be working with Calyx to help bring simplicity and automation to our lenders workflow. By providing access to real-time mortgage offers, we enable a more streamlined approach for borrowers searching and comparing rates. In today’s high-volume origination environment, automation is more important now than ever,” says Doug Foral, General Manager at Mortech.

Thomas Hennen, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Calyx, said: “The decision to integrate with Mortech was an extremely easy one. The company is a leader in automation and is known for its competitive pricing and dedicated customer service. Also, in a category where implementation can run 150 to 180 days, Mortech is able to onboard lenders as fast as two to three weeks.”



About Mortech

Mortech supplies thousands of mortgage professionals with a number of services and tools, such as all-in-one pricing, customer retention, rate notification, custom rate sheets, loan product eligibility and guideline services. Founded in 1987, Mortech is based in Lincoln, Neb. and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG).

Mortech is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.mortech.com/.

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.