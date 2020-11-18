Trading Update and 2021 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Accelerated growth of digital segment, strategic investment in Junior ELT, and cost optimization in adult ELT driving changes to the revenue mix, improved operating efficiency and an expected return to pre-pandemic growth and profitability in 2021



SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, provides an update on trading and guidance for 2021, ahead of the release of its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Business Update:

Early signs of post-pandemic recovery . Q3 2020 revenue are expected to reach approximately RMB300 million, representing a 60% increase compared with Q2 2020. Revenue in Q3 2020 is expected to be approximately 29% down compared to Q3 2019 as a result of the mandatory closure of offline learning centers during the first half of 2020 and partial closure or reduced operating hours of certain number of offline learning centers in Q3 2020. To date, all of the Company’s 123 offline learning centers 1 have reopened (compared with 103 at the end of August 2020).

Online offering achieving high growth and profitability. Likeshuo , Meten EdtechX’s online ELT platform, continues to deliver a strong post-pandemic performance in terms of both growth and profitability, achieving a 54% increase in the number of registered users and a 22% increase in gross billings in Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. The Company’s online ELT business targets approximately RMB340 million in revenues by the end of 2020, representing a 30% increase compared to full fiscal year of 2019 and approximately RMB16 million of net profit (vs RMB1.5 million for the previous year). Meten EdtechX’s omnichannel platform and rising Likeshuo brand awareness continue to provide the Company with a competitive advantage in terms of customer acquisition.

Continued Product innovation. Meten EdtechX continues to invest in product development and has recently launched several new products across both its offline and online platforms. This includes two new language (Japanese and Spanish) products, K12 junior products and the “Bi Gao” exam preparatory product for middle schoolers.

________________________

1 Inclusive of the permanently closed 11 learning centers for adult ELT.

Guidance 2021

“Return to normal” scenario expected by end of 2021: improved profitability and continued digital shift. Assuming no resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, and taking into account recent positive developments relating to a COVID-19 vaccine and the continuous recovery of China’s economy, Meten EdtechX expects its trading and profitability to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels over the course of 2021. While this remains partially dependent on the pace at which the adult ELT market recovers, the Company’s gross billing target for FY 2021 is expected to be within the range of RMB1.5-1.6 billion (representing a return to pre-pandemic level), approximately 40-50% of which are driven by Likeshuo. The Company is currently aiming for EBITDA of RMB200 million and net profit of RMB120 million for the FY 2021, respectively.

Alan Peng, CEO of the Company commented:

“Meten EdtechX and the wider ELT market in China are gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, though trading conditions in the second part of 2020 remain challenging for our core ELT adult offline business.

Despite these challenges and losses incurred during the year, we continue to strongly believe that China remains fundamentally a high growth market for the ELT sector, and our diversified omnichannel offering and strategic footprint in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities give us a significant competitive advantage. During 2020, we have taken decisive and necessary action to ensure we emerge in 2021 in a stronger position with a leaner cost structure, enhanced operating efficiency and increased exposure to the higher growth segments of junior/K12 and online business segments.

We will continue to provide trading updates to the market on a regular basis as the situation evolves. Our unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 will be released in early December. We are also committed to establishing equity research coverage of our stock in 2021, so that our overall performance and the acceleration of our digital growth are benchmarked with other market peers.”

The above business update and guidance for 2021 reflect Meten EdtechX’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to uncertainty and change.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

