Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market Worth $32.32 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ‘ ’Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market by Type (Meal, Treats, and Supplements) Pet Type (Dog, and Cat) Health Condition (Dental Health, Skin Problem, Joint Health, Allergies, Stress, Heart Health, and Digestive Health) - Global Forecasts to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $32.32 billion by 2027.



The direct-to-consumer pet food market has been growing rapidly due to the growing adoption of digital channels. The increase in smartphone usage and the huge diffusion of the Internet is further stimulating the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. Governments worldwide have announced partial or complete lockdown to control the spread of this disease and avoid related severe consequences, which has majorly impacted many manufacturing industries, transportation of goods, and availability of the products through retail channels.

The prolonged lockdown and social distancing presented a profound opportunity for brands to not only develop an individual relationship with their existing consumers, but to attract an entirely new consumer via a new, more cost-effective, direct-to-consumer business model. In the COVID-19 scenario, rapid acceleration is seen in pet E-commerce. The fear of infection and social distancing requirements are pushing pet owners toward online pet retail to meet their canine demand.

Further, the surge in online demand due to COVID- 19 shaped new ways to market products directly to pet owners, creating an opening for smaller, innovative brands to rise and challenge established pet food giants. Thus, COVID- 19 created a huge opportunity for the direct-to-consumer pet food market.

Key Findings in the Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market Study:

The direct-to-consumer pet food market is mainly segmented into meals, treats, and supplements based on type. The meals segment is poised to command the dominant share of the overall market in 2020. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising concern toward pet meal, humanization of pets, and willingness of pet owners to spend more on premium meals.

Based on animal type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is mainly segmented into dogs, cats, and other animals. In 2020, the dogs segment is projected to command the largest share of the overall direct-to-consumer pet food market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to rising dog ownership.

Based on health conditions, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is mainly divided into dental hygiene, joint health, allergies, stress, heart health, digestive health, skin problem, and aging. In 2020, the dental health problems segment is projected to command the largest share of the overall direct-to-consumer pet food market.

In 2020, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global direct-to-consumer pet food market. North America's leading position in the direct-to-consumer pet food market is primarily attributed to millennials' rise as pet owners, high purchasing power parity of the region population, and growing adoption of digital channels. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the analysis period, owing to the significant increase in pet ownership, rising purchasing power parity (PPP), expanding economy, and rise in pet e-commerce.

The key players operating in the direct-to-consumer pet food market are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Mars, Inc. (U.S.), Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.), J.M Smucker Co. (U.S.), Schell & Kampeter, Inc. (U.S.), Heristo AG (Germany), Simmon Pet Food, Inc. (U.S.), Well Pet LLC. (U.S.), Framer Dog, Inc. (U.S.), Jinex, Inc. (U.S.), Justfood for Dogs, LLC (U.S.), Ollie Pet, Inc. (U.S.), Vitakraft Pet Care GmbH & Co. (Germany), P&G Pe Alleghenytcare Indian Broiler Group (Drools) (India), Grand food (PremiePet), Total Alimentos S.A. (Brazil), Lupus Alimentos (Brazil)., Grupo Pilar S.A. (Argentina), Himalaya Drug Co. (India), Beaphar Pet Health Care (U.K.), PetGuard (Allegheny), and Harringtons (U.K.) among others.

Scope of the report

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Type

Meal Dry Meal Wet Meal

Treats Standard Treats Dental Chews Standard Chews

Supplements

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Other Animals

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Foods Market, by Health Condition

Dental Problems

Skin Problems

Joint Health

Allergies

Stress

Heart Health

Digestive Health

Direct-to-Consumer Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Russia Germany France U.K. Italy Spain RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa

