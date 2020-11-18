Carrot Urges Individuals Who Smoke to Participate in the 2020 Great American Smokeout

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrot , a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their personal health, is encouraging individuals who smoke to participate in tomorrow’s Great American Smokeout . Hosted by the American Cancer Society, the annual event is an opportunity for anyone who smokes to make a plan to quit and join thousands of other Americans in committing to living a healthier, smoke-free life.



This year, with an exceptionally high-stress election, widespread, pandemic-induced unemployment and a respiratory virus that’s ravaging the lungs of millions, the Great American Smokeout is more important than ever. Thankfully, in 2020 individuals who smoke have more options than ever to help them quit, including Pivot , a digital solution that enables anyone to quit or reduce their smoking at their own pace. Pivot’s core features include:

A mobile app that helps you understand what motivates you to smoke. The app uses the best clinical strategies for helping people to quit smoking and delivers them in a convenient, effective and fun manner.

that helps you understand what motivates you to smoke. The app uses the best clinical strategies for helping people to quit smoking and delivers them in a convenient, effective and fun manner. The first ever FDA-cleared breat h sensor for consumer use so you can track your progress towards quitting via a unique feedback loop and learn how your carbon monoxide values are affected by your smoking behavior.

so you can track your progress towards quitting via a unique feedback loop and learn how your carbon monoxide values are affected by your smoking behavior. Personalized coaching and support from a real human being who stays with you for as long as you use Pivot. All coaching takes place via secure in-app texting, so there’s no scheduling or phone calls required.

from a real human being who stays with you for as long as you use Pivot. All coaching takes place via secure in-app texting, so there’s no scheduling or phone calls required. Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) , an established component of effective quit programs, can be ordered through the Pivot app and delivered directly to your door.

, an established component of effective quit programs, can be ordered through the Pivot app and delivered directly to your door. Community support means you’re never alone. Pivot connects you with a large community of current and former participants who actively support each other in their respective journeys.



“Quitting smoking is hard, and one-size-fits-all solutions aren’t effective. That’s why we created Pivot, a customizable program that leverages the best of technology, along with human-centered design and behavioral science,” said David S. Utley, M.D., CEO of Carrot. “The Pivot platform welcomes anyone who smokes, whether or not they’re currently ready to quit. Because what’s most important isn’t how or when you quit. What matters most is that you quit, and in a way that works best for you.”

“Even when you’re determined to quit smoking, it’s really difficult when you don’t have any support or accountability,” said Tony Cossey, a Pivot member. “With Pivot, I finally got the help I needed through a personal coach who was always there for me and never judged me. Pivot allowed me to quit smoking at my own pace and on my own terms, and the breath sensor device showed me in a very real way how my lungs were being affected by my smoking, which motivated me to keep progressing with my quitting journey.”

Currently, about 37.8 million Americans smoke cigarettes and each year more than 480,000 people in the United States die from illnesses caused by smoking -- meaning approximately 1 out of 5 deaths in this country are caused by smoking. Join Carrot in making the 2020 Great American Smokeout the most impactful event yet. Along with thousands of other Americans, make a plan today to begin living a healthier, smoke-free life via an approach that works for you.

To learn more about Pivot, please visit: https://pivot.co/get-started/ For additional quitting resources and information, check out our blog: https://pivot.co/blog/

About Carrot

Carrot is a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their personal health.

Carrot’s first product is Pivot , an evidence-based, mobile, tobacco cessation program that transforms how people quit smoking. The full program is available through self-insured employers and health plans. With Pivot, Carrot’s mission is to help as many people stop smoking as possible by meeting them where they are with the solution they need and create products and services that change behaviors tied to urgent health and wellness issues.

To learn more, visit carrot.co or follow us on Twitter @carrotinc .