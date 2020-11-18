KBP Biosciences Appoints Douglas Losordo Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to research, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market, today announced the appointment of Douglas W. Losordo, MD, FACC, FAHA to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Losordo, who will report directly to CEO Thijs Spoor, will lead all global clinical development and regulatory initiatives for the Company. Dr. Losordo is an accomplished physician and healthcare executive with more than 20 years of academic research, clinical and corporate experience.



“Doug has established a strong track record of success, leading multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials and overseeing the development of a number of therapies aimed at improving the lives of patients,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of KBP Biosciences. “His appointment comes at an important time for KBP as we prepare for the release of data from the Phase 2b study of our lead program, KBP-5074 for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe CKD patients, and as we plan for End-of-Phase 2 meetings with both the FDA and EMA. We look forward to his contributions as we work to advance KBP-5074 toward a Phase 3 pivotal study.”

He joins KBP from Caladrius Biosciences, where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer since 2013 and was a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board from 2006 to 2013. Prior to Caladrius, he was Vice President, New Therapies Development, Regenerative Medicine, and a member of the Baxter Ventures team at Baxter International. Before beginning his career in the biotech industry in 2011, Dr. Losordo was the director of the Feinberg Cardiovascular Research Institute and the Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research at Northwestern University’s School of Medicine and director of the Program in Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Previously he was Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and Chief of Cardiovascular Research at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology. He received his M.D. from the University of Vermont. He has served as an associate editor of Circulation Research, the basic science journal of the American Heart Association, and serves on the editorial boards of a number of scientific journals.

“I am thrilled to join the world-class KBP executive team and help lead the advancement of the Company’s development pipeline,” said Dr. Losordo. “This is especially so as I believe that KBP-5074 has the potential to become a game-changer in the cardio-renal space. I look forward to the upcoming release of the Phase 2b data and to leading this novel compound into its planned Phase 3 study in 2021.”

About KBP Biosciences

KBP Biosciences is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of new chemical entities with known mechanisms of action targeting underserved patient populations. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, KBP Biosciences has strong capabilities ranging from Discovery and CMC through global clinical development and registration. The Company principally devotes its resources to three therapeutic areas: major organ protection, inflammation & autoimmune diseases, and anti-infectives.

The Company’s lead program, KBP-5074, a non-steroidal MRA discovered and developed by KBP’s scientists, recently completed a global Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe Chronic Kidney Disease patients. KBP is also developing KBP-7072, a Phase 2 ready third-generation aminomethylcycline for the treatment of multiple strains of drug-resistant infections with high activity against certain key pathogens.

KBP has built a proprietary R&D platform aimed at the discovery and development of global first-in-class compounds. The platform includes a compound library, which is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and further develop its product portfolio.

