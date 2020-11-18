Abrigo Opens Registration for its Industry-Leading ThinkBIG Conference

The 2021 ThinkBIG conference will offer in-person and virtual registration options.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, has opened registration for its annual ThinkBIG conference, set for May 25-27, 2021. The industry-leading conference will be held at the AAA® Four Diamond La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Abrigo is also offering a virtual option for registrants.

The 2021 ThinkBIG conference will be the biggest Abrigo event yet, bringing together its “Fighting Financial Crime” and “Manage Risk. Drive Growth.” conferences, which were previously held in the spring and fall, respectively. This year, Abrigo will offer three conference tracks, as well as larger general sessions, to set financial institutions up for success. The FinCrime track will focus on BSA/AML and fraud detection topics, while the Credit + Lending track will cover topics on managing credit risk and making smarter loans, faster. The Portfolio Risk + CECL track will focus on stress testing, asset/liability management, CECL (for those who have adopted and those still to adopt), and more.

For more than two decades, Abrigo’s conferences have been educating lenders, risk professionals, and BSA/AML professionals. The ThinkBIG conference will bring together industry thought leaders, financial institution peers, CPAs, auditors, law enforcement, and regulators for three days of compelling content and networking. Following a turbulent, unprecedented year, ThinkBIG will offer valuable insights into the coronavirus pandemic's implications, including changing regulatory expectations, the economic outlook, and other trends.

“Throughout the past year, we have seen the banking landscape transform quickly in response to the coronavirus. Many financial institutions are looking at growth opportunities and risk from a different perspective now, especially when it comes to digitization,” said Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo. “The institutions that are able to respond and adapt quickly will be the ones that thrive post-pandemic. Now more than ever, you'll want to hear from peers and industry experts who can help you drive innovation and growth at your institution.”

Over the past 20 years, hundreds of financial institutions across 48 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam have attended Abrigo’s conferences. The ThinkBIG conference is open to both Abrigo clients and prospects and will be of particular interest to the following financial institution professionals:

CEOs and Presidents

CFOs

Controllers

VPs of Finance, Credit, and Lending

Credit Analysts

CLOs, CCOs, CROs, and COOs

Credit and Loan Administrators

BSA Officers and Analysts

Abrigo understands that this is still an uncertain time and aims to be as flexible as possible for attendees. If a participant prefers not to travel, Abrigo is offering a registration option for virtual attendance. In-person attendees will enjoy the experience of live sessions, networking, dining, and will be eligible for the maximum amount of continuing education credits. Virtual attendees will have access to all of the sessions, with some live-streamed, and others pre-recorded and available at any time. Continuing education credits for virtual attendees will only be available for live-streamed sessions, however. Regardless of the option the attendee chooses, all participants will have access to the session recordings after the conference. Additionally, if COVID-19 regulations result in the cancellation of the in-person event, the conference will transition to a fully virtual event.



Early bird registration is open through January 31, 2021, and regular registration ends April 30. For more information on registration, conference tracks, or attendance options, visit abrigo.com/thinkbig. For additional questions, please reach out to events@abrigo.com.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

Kylee Wooten Abrigo 984-242-2629 press@abrigo.com