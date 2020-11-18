LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it has placed a MiQLab™ system into the clinical microbiology laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) as part of its Early Access Program. Penn Vet provides testing for animal patients at both the Ryan Veterinary Hospital and patients of practices across the US, processing thousands of samples each year.



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, states, “We are very excited to be placing our first completed commercial MiQLab system in the Penn Vet microbiology laboratory for their evaluation. This is a tremendous step in delivering our technology into the veterinary market and beyond.”

The MiQLab system represents a true breakthrough for veterinary medicine as there is currently no technology available that has been designed for in-clinic, point-of-care multiplex testing for pathogens and markers of antibiotic resistance. This new technology will empower veterinarians to make faster, evidence-based treatment decisions for greater confidence in the therapies they are prescribing.

LexaGene’s Early Access Program is an opportunity for forward-looking veterinarians to gain early access to the commercial application of the technology to significantly improve their current turnaround times for testing.

Dr. Shelley Rankin, Professor of Microbiology, Head of Diagnostic Services and Chief of Clinical Microbiology at Penn Vet, states, “My laboratory is looking forward to evaluating this fully automated instrument that will allow us to rapidly test clinical samples by PCR to identify pathogens and antimicrobial resistance factors. I’ve been in this field for many years and I am passionate about advancing diagnostics. LexaGene’s technology is the first automated PCR technology available in the veterinary field and the closest I’ve seen to a “STAT” microbiology test. I’m very excited to have this unique opportunity to evaluate the MiQLab at Penn Vet. I hope that it will provide us with the ability to quickly return results to clinicians, which will have a significant impact on patient treatment decisions and antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary medicine.”

The initial application of MiQLab focuses on the rapid detection of 20 targets that include common bacterial pathogens infecting companion animals and their associated antimicrobial resistance markers of therapeutic and public health significance. Penn Vet will evaluate the instrument with a range of specimen types, and data collected from the MiQLab will be used to help further determine sensitivity, specificity, and antimicrobial concordance of the test in relation to clinical standards.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press 'go'. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

