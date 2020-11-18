Global Dengue Vaccines Market to Cross USD 1100 Million by 2027; Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Market Share with China Dengue Vaccines Market Touching Nearly USD 140 Million by 2027

Key Companies Covered in the Dengue Vaccines Market Research Report Are Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Panacea Biotec Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Institut Pasteur and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Also known as breakbone or dandy fever, the total number of recorded dengue fever cases across the globe were around 1.5 million by the middle of 2020. Co-infection of dengue and COVID-19 is raising complications, and to tackle this unusual scenario which might turn fatal, the governmental bodies are introducing mass vaccination programs, whereas healthcare providers are using balanced tactics to manage both the conditions at once.

Exhibiting the market analysis from 2018-2027, Research Nester has segmented the Global Dengue Vaccines Market by age group and end-user. Additionally, the study covers the growth of the market in five major regions, i.e., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region and further includes latest trends, challenges and opportunities pertaining to the growth of the market along with the strategies used by key players to stay ahead of their competitors.

As per W.H.O. (World Health Organization), the estimated number of dengue infections worldwide account for 100-400 million each year. Dengue is among the leading cause of serious illness and fatalities, mostly in Asian and Latin American countries. The number of dengue infections reported to WHO increased from 505,430 cases in 2000 to 4.2 million in 2019, which was an estimated increase of around 8-fold over the stated period. This alarming growth in the incidence rate of dengue worldwide is estimated to boost the growth of the global dengue vaccines market. In 2027, the market is estimated to cross valuation of USD 1100 Million by growing at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027.





“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2393





Geographically, the dengue vaccines market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold the leading stance in the overall market, where the China dengue vaccines market is estimated to generate highest revenue of around USD 140 Million by 2027. This growth is closely trailed by the market in India. According the statistics provided by United Nations Development Programme, a 30-fold increase in dengue cases has been witnessed in the last 50 years. 70% among the anticipated 2.5 billion people with risk for dengue were from the Asia Pacific region in 2019. Philippines declared a national dengue pandemic with highest number of confirmed deaths in the same year. At present, Brazil holds the highest number of confirmed cases, amounting to approximately 800,000. The dengue vaccines market in Brazil is estimated to touch USD 20 million in 2020.





Get a Sample PDF of Dengue Vaccines Market Report 2020





The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

With 40% of the world’s population at risk, various public health institutions and research bodies that are working towards accelerating the development of dengue vaccines are significantly funding in order to curb and prevent the spread of the dengue virus (DENV). For instance, the funding for dengue research and development in India witnessed an increase of around 45% between 2016 and 2017. However, lack of awareness and low healthcare spending in the low-income countries might act as barriers to the growth of the market. According to the W.H.O., the health spending in the low-income countries comprising West, Central and East Africa, and South Asia among others was USD 41 a person in 2017.

The global dengue vaccines market is also segmented on the basis of age-group and end-users.





Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2393





Global Dengue Vaccines Market, Segmentation by Age-Group

<6 years

6-12 years

>12 years

Global Dengue Vaccines Market, Segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Government Establishments

Private Establishments

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

In an attempt to develop effective vaccines to reduce dengue burden among the masses, the pharmaceutical companies are actively participating in clinical trials among other research and development activities that are further estimated to drive the growth of the dengue vaccines market globally in upcoming years. Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global dengue vaccines market are Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Panacea Biotec Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Institut Pasteur. In order to fight dengue, companies are progressively working on finding effective and affordable vaccines with continuous help from health and research institutions. For instance, in September 2020, Panacea Biotec announced the successful completion of phase I/II study on DengiAll vaccine to help the fight against dengue. Moreover, in 2018, Merck and Instituto Butantan announced their collaboration to develop dengue vaccines.





Do You Have Any Query ? Ask to Our Expert@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-2393





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Cancer Vaccines Market Segmentation By Vaccine (Preventive Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines); By Indication (Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Liver Cancer and Others); By Technology (Recombinant Vaccine, Dendritic Cells Vaccine, Whole Cell Vaccine, Adjuvant Vaccine and Viral Vector & DNA Vaccine) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028

Fish Vaccines Market Segmentation By Vaccine (Inactivated, Subunit, Live Attenuated And Others); By Fish Species (Salmon, Trout, Sea Bass And Others); By Route Of Administration (Injection, Oral And Immersion) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Segmentation By Composition (Mono Vaccines, Combination Vaccines); By Brand (Menactra, Menveo, NeisVac-C, Nimentrix & Others); By End User (Children, Preteens or Teens & Adults) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Vaccines Market Segmentation By Indication (Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Pneumococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Diphtheria, Polio, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rubella, Mumps & Others); By Technology (Live Attenuated Virus, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines & Others); By End User (Adult, Pediatric & Traveler Vaccines) - Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Cervical Cancer Vaccines Market : Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation





About Research Nester





Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing