Devo Names Former CrowdStrike and Aqua Security Executive as SVP of Corporate Development

Upesh Patel tapped to expand Devo cloud and technology partner ecosystem to support rapidly accelerating growth and massive customer demand; Company soars with more than 100% revenue growth and new marquee customers

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native data analytics and security company, today announced the appointment of Upesh Patel as senior vice president of corporate development. Patel brings deep experience and a proven track record in the security industry for creating value from next-generation cloud-native security technologies, and for building strategic relationships at some of the world’s most recognized security companies, including Aqua Security, CrowdStrike, IBM Security, and Check Point Software. He will play a key role in driving Devo’s strategic direction forward, contributing critical insights on products, market trends, and business opportunities.



Patel joins Devo at a pivotal time as the company’s explosive momentum continues into the second half of this year, with no signs of slowing. The company’s more than 100% year-over-year growth in Q3 is underpinned by strong growth in enterprise customers, including marquee organizations Bird, Magna International, One Main Financial, and Sprout Social.

“We’re experiencing a sea change in the security analytics market as more and more organizations urgently look to replace legacy solutions that have failed analysts and SOCs, especially as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. “Rapidly expanding customer requirements—which Devo is uniquely positioned to fulfill—are driving a surge in the need for, and interest from, a broad ecosystem of strategic partners. Upesh’s experience and insight will be instrumental for Devo as we drive the company’s next phase of growth and success through integrations and partnerships with leading technology companies ranging from cloud providers to technology and OEM partners. We’re absolutely thrilled to have Upesh on our team.”

Patel brings decades of executive-level experience in business strategy and corporate development. Most recently, he was vice president of business development at container and cloud-native security pioneer Aqua Security. Prior to Aqua, he served as vice president of business and corporate development at CrowdStrike, and spent several years as vice president of business development at Trusteer, which was acquired by IBM Security. He also spent nearly a decade at Check Point Software as director of business development. Patel earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Kent at Canterbury in the U.K.

Devo’s momentum is also reflected by numerous industry accolades during the last month alone. Devo earned a spot on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second consecutive year, and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020. Recognized as a Boston company that is setting the innovation ecosystem ablaze, Devo made BostInno’s 2020 Inno on Fire list in the Security Tech category, and the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council’s 2020 Tech Top 50 for Business Accomplishment.

About Devo

Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, empowers security and operations teams to maximize the value of all their data. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .

