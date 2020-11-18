Lantronix Provides Advanced IoT Technologies to Youbiquo for Development of Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

Powerful and Lightweight Visual Tool Improves Speed and Quality of Complex Maintenance and Construction Work

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its engineering team supported Youbiquo, an Italy-based developer of wearable electronics and IoT devices, in the development of Youbiquo’s Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses. Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 626 Micro System on Module (µSOM) based on the Qualcomm® APQ8053-Pro System on Chip (SoC), Youbiquo was able to jumpstart the design and quickly go to market with a globally certified device. See the case study here.



“Utilizing Lantronix’s unique Open-Q 626 micro SOM technology, we were able to create the Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses to help technicians improve the speed and quality of work done on complex machinery,” said Pietro Carratu, CEO of Youbiquo. “Lantronix’s micro SOM helped jumpstart the design, enabling us to quickly bring the smart glasses to market as a real-world solution.”

Challenge: Create Comfortable and Functional Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

To be truly effective, augmented reality smart glasses need to be lightweight and simultaneously bring both the technician’s task and computer into the field of vision while also enabling remote communication.

The challenges included:

Incorporating sensors, camera and microphone into the glasses

Tying them together with necessary on-device processing power

Enabling wireless connectivity for remote communication

Ensuring secure boot, wireless communication and secure updates

Delivering quickly to improve the time to development and market



Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM

To create the Talens Holo Augmented Reality Smart Glasses, the Youbiquo designers chose the Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM, which is integrated with the Qualcomm® APQ8053-Pro SoC processor from Qualcomm® Technologies Inc. (QTI). The result delivered the ideal balance of advanced processing power, heat dissipation, wireless connectivity and power efficiency in a small, lightweight form factor for the smart glasses design. Its built-in software solutions include 3D rendering, computer vision and natural language processing.

Results: Smart Glasses Improve Speed and Quality of Complex Work

Utilizing the Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM, Lantronix’s engineering team helped Youbiquo’s developers jumpstart the design and quickly deliver to market its Talens Holo smart glasses. The smart glasses give users the ability to use fingerprint authentication to securely log in, easily take photos and record data to remote databases, access important documentation within their fields of vision and remotely conduct video conferences.

Benefits include:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Reduce total cost of development

Easily customize capabilities

Get to production and market faster

Deliver a comprehensive, globally certified solution to market



“Youbiquo’s Talens Holo augmented reality smart glasses are a powerful visual tool with advanced IoT technology at the edge of an end-to-end system,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy for Lantronix. “Using Lantronix’s Open-Q 626 micro SOM and development kit, the Youbiquo team was able to quickly and affordably build a market-ready prototype and a bring globally certified solution to market.”

About Lantronix Open-Q 626 μSOM and Open-Q 626 µSOM Development Kit

The Lantronix Open-Q 626 production-ready µSOM is based on the Qualcomm® APQ8053-Pro SoC processor. The Lantronix Open-Q 626 µSOM Development Kit is a cost-effective, feature-rich, camera-tuned, exposed board platform powered by the Open-Q 626 production-ready µSOM. It is ideal for evaluation of the Open-Q 626 µSOM as well as quick development of connected camera devices or other high-performance embedded products.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions and technologies and the support of the development of wearable electronics and IoT devices utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 626 Micro System on Module, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2020 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG, and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488