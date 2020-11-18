Notification of the Death of Kate Avery

LEATHERHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with sadness that we write to inform you of the death of Kate Vine-Lott (nee Avery), 60, on the 9th of November 2020 following a short illness and complications caused by contracting COVID-19. Chairman of Openworks for over four years, and as an Executive Board Director of Legal and General for over 12 years, Kate Avery (as she was known in professional life) helped foster many people's careers in the City and was a formidable force in the financial services industry at a time where the presence of women in the boardroom was a rarity. Kate also held non-executive director roles at Rathbones, Newcastle Building Society, Just Retirement and Kelda (Yorkshire) Water.

Kate, with her husband, Tony Vine-Lott were a regular presence at industry events, seminars and government briefings, working to promote the reputation of and best practice within the industry. Her charm, energy, clarity and enthusiasm will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband Tony, step-daughter Anne-Marie and grandchildren Ethan and Verity.

Kate's funeral will take place on 4th December, at Leatherhead Crematorium. Flowers or donations should be sent to Sherlock Funeral Directors, 190 South Street, Dorking RH4 2ES. Kate’s preferred charities are associated with Cats Protection, Sailing for Juniors and World Health. Feel free to nominate your preference. There will be a live streaming of the service and a photo gallery of Kate’s life. Contact the funeral director or the family for details.

