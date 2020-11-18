Jump Aero Announces Expert Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jump Aero Incorporated, a startup company building an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for first responders, proudly announces the appointment of a Board of Advisors, consisting of highly experienced professionals spanning Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Embedded Software, Aerospace Design, Entrepreneurship, and Finance. Collectively, these advisors will inform the Jump Aero strategy regarding first responder needs, business strategy, and electric aviation to accelerate the development of the company’s innovative technology to help save lives. Advisory Board members include:
TJ Kennedy - Co-founder and principal of the Public Safety Network and former President of the International Association of Flight and Critical Care Paramedics (IAFCCP). TJ has a 25-year career in wireless technology and public safety. Prior to the Public Safety Network, TJ was the President of the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet, an independent government authority charged with creating the first ever financially self-sustaining broadband nationwide network for public safety. TJ led FirstNet from a start-up to a $40 billion public-private partnership (PPP).
Dr. Swathi Nadindla - Practicing emergency physician in the Bay area, with over a decade of experience in the field of Emergency Medicine. She is a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and completed her residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, which included experience in trauma resuscitation at the Elmhurst Hospital, as well as specialization in point of care ultrasound. She subsequently worked as a Clinical Instructor with Harvard Medical School at the Cambridge Health Alliance while in the Boston area, where she also served as the Assistant Director of Emergency Ultrasound.
Steve Tucker – Former Olympic rower and founder of Swimmetric, LLC, a New York City based startup developing wearable technology to provide real time performance feedback to swimmers using inertial and acoustic sensors. Prior to founding Swimmetric, Steve was a research scientist at Infinium, Inc., an innovator in extractive metallurgy. He is an inventor or co-inventor on patents in the fields of metallurgy and sports technology and is an expert in embedded systems.
Rex J Alexander – Former helicopter air ambulance pilot and regional director in addition to past president of the National EMS Pilots Association and the Indiana Association of Air Medical Services, Rex is the Co-founder & President of Five-Alpha (5α) LLC, a consultancy dedicated to providing specialized insight, education, training, and consulting services in the very challenging and unique communities of Helicopter & Powered Vertical Lift Infrastructure, Helicopter Air Ambulance (HAA) Operations and Organ/Tissue Donation & Transplantation.
John Everlove – Nationally licensed Paramedic who has been actively serving in Emergency Medical Services for 30 years. He holds several state licenses as a Paramedic and is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and holds numerous certificates in National Incident Management Systems and the NAEMSE Instructor certificate. He has directed and coordinated Emergency Medical Services in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies including the FBI, the United States Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the White House Medical Unit.
Kirsten Bartok Touw - Entrepreneur and investor at AF Capital Partners, Managing Director at AirFinance and AirFinance Ventures. Since coming to Silicon Valley in mid 90s to attend Stanford’s GSB, Kirsten founded and built companies (XOJET, AirFinance and FlyFunder), worked in venture (H&Q and Chase Capital Partners), banking (Goldman Sachs), and ran strategy and corporate development for Hawker Beechcraft where she helped lead their expansion into China. Through AirFinance Ventures, she invests in seed and early stage investments, specifically air mobility and aerospace enabling technologies. To date, most of her investments have been at the intersection of technology, aerospace and mobility.
Peter Shannon - Entrepreneur and venture capitalist at Radius Capital focusing on transportation technologies, with current focus on advanced aerial mobility and its application toward positive impact for transportation across the economy. Peter is active in the aviation community around regulatory and technology issues critical to enabling high-scale adoption of aerial mobility systems. Peter is helping define a national vision and roadmap for Urban Air Mobility as a member of the Committee on Urban Air Mobility Research and Technology through the Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. Through the National Academies, Peter is also an appointee to NASA’s Aeronautics Research and Technology Roundtable.
Zachary Lovering - CEO and Founder of Aera Aircraft, a company focused on delivering low-cost, all-electric commuter aircraft. Previously, as Vice President for Urban Mobility Systems at Airbus, he oversaw Urban Mobility operations in the US and was responsible for the end-to-end system integration of next generation aircraft into our airspace and cities. He led the company’s flagship eVTOL demonstrator, Vahana. He also led new rotor blade programs (MD500, AH6i, UH1H) at Helicopter Technology Company, worked on the structures, propulsion, and aero-performance teams at Zee.Aero (now Kittyhawk), and started at A³ as the founding Chief Engineer for Vahana.
On the formation of the Advisory Board:
“I am excited to partner with experienced entrepreneurs like Carl Dietrich, Jeff Myjak, and Katerina Barilov. There are few people who understand the new eVTOL certification process in greater depth than the Jump Aero team. The approach is both technically and strategically advanced, a rare combination. Jump Aero’s value proposition around emergency medical response is compelling from a life-saving perspective, but also with regards to long term medical care cost reductions.” – Kirsten Bartok Touw, Entrepreneur and Investor at AF Capital Partners
“The formation of a world-class board of advisors is a key step in de-risking Jump Aero’s investment into the use of eVTOL aircraft for first response applications. With the advice of industry experts, we can advance our strategic plans with confidence to ensure that Jump Aero will be a leader in this rapidly emerging market. I look forward to learning from our advisers to accelerate the growth of our venture.” – Carl Dietrich, Founder & President of Jump Aero Incorporated
Jump Aero was founded to help first responders. More at jumpaero.com
