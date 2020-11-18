Rebooting business from the COVID recession with Coterie's Social Amplification programs

Amplify

COVID slowed your business? Coterie will put you back on track for the holiday and end of year push. Introducing - 30-day Social Amplification Re-boot Program

Businesses have struggled with engagement and promoting their businesses throughout the pandemic. Amplification through trusted advocates encourage actions in your social channels” — Scott McKinnon, Co-Founder - Coterie

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The challenges of 2020 continue both personally and in business. Businesses have been dealt uncertainty in buyer behavior and rules of engagement from government mandates to new work from home strategies. With the holidays and a new year approaching, it is time to get your business healthy and rebooted into your customer's mind. Coterie Solutions are the experts with innovation and social engagement. Just in time for the holidays, if you are in retail or the end of the year for B2B businesses, Coterie is offering half price workshops and a 30-day social amplification app to get your social engagement re-booted.This program is designed to combine your unique value and our automated social amplification to enhance customer engagements quickly. Social amplification involves engaging your best advocates (employees, customers, or partners) to amplify your key messages and brands to your key customers or potential buyers. The Coterie Amplify platform can boost your social engagement in weeks, enabling you to take back control of your revenue pipeline, with a uniquely designed partnership of best practices and social automation.“Businesses of all sizes and industries have struggled with rules of engagement and promoting their businesses throughout the pandemic. We have seen how amplification through trusted advocates reaches and encourages actions in your social channels.” Said Scott McKinnon, Partner Coterie. “The combination of a short sprint workshop coupled with the free trial of our Amplify app will get your company and products back into the conversation.”The 2-week sprint reboot workshop focuses on 4 key actions to ensure your social program will be successful with three key deliverables.1. Creative Brief – Identifying your unique brand tone, audience, and inspiration2. Social Channels – Identification of Ambassadors, Frequency and Social Networks3. Social Calendar Balance – Detailing your messages around Brand, Value and Call to Actions (CTA).“Having seen how social amplification works in multiple channels, Coterie's Social Amplification offering is the fastest way to boost your business. Advertising is hoping you find the right audience at the right time. Advocacy is the ‘word of mouth’ that has successfully grown business in the pre-pandemic environment. Businesses need that lifeline of trusted referrals. Coterie knows how to make that happen” said Michael Cupps, SVP ActiveOps.Socially Amplified customers see a significant boost in value with actively engaged ambassadors.• 3x more trustworthy• 8x more engaging• 24x more likely to share• 7x better conversationsClearly getting your brand, unique value and trust front and center to your customers can make a solid impression, leading to new revenue.For a limited time and the first 8 engagements, Coterie is offering this powerful workshop at half price to help struggling businesses get that kick start needed to end the year on a positive note. In conjunction with this engagement participants will get a free 30-day trial to test the concepts and get the amplification started. To get started reach out to Coterie at the Social Amplify Workshop.About Coterie SolutionsWith an approach that emphasizes crowd sourcing ideas to reality, you'll find working with Coterie to be about results. Your results! Inspiration needs execution. Using agile and integrated social tools designed to get results, Coterie delivers rapid innovation. Build your own innovation ecosystem to connect, explore and develop ideas into tangible success. Coterie VideoTo learn more about Coterie Solutions visit www.coteriesolutions.us

Business Amplified by Coterie Solutions