RE: Traffic Alert - VT route 15 Underhill by Underhill Jericho FD delay

Vt route 15 in the area of the Underhill Jericho Fire Department is now open to traffic as the crash has been cleared.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 17:46
Subject: Traffic Alert - VT route 15 Underhill by Underhill Jericho FD delay

