RE: Traffic Alert - VT route 15 Underhill by Underhill Jericho FD delay

Vt route 15 in the area of the Underhill Jericho Fire Department is now open to traffic as the crash has been cleared. 

 

From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 17:46 To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - VT route 15 Underhill by Underhill Jericho FD delay

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt route 15 East is blocked and experiencing delays in the area of the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

