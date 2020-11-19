Leveling Up: MatchCollege Offers Students And Career Pivoters A Resource Tool Vital For Navigating Uncertainty
MatchCollege ensures that every user will be able to confidently rely on constantly updating information based on their priorities and objectives.UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switching careers or leveling up to exploring higher education programs often leaves prospective students and candidates drowning in resources with no exact way to navigate forward. Most research takes the form of browsers with endless tabs filled with overwhelming yet unproductive amounts of information. Google search results illuminate how frustrating these experiences can be: “vocational schools” - 2.14 million results; “how to switch careers” - 1.1 million results; “graduate program resource” - 527 million results.
Especially considering the contemporary climate of COVID-19 shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, college road trips, tours, and in-person interviews are unlikely to provide the scope of understanding yearned for by potential candidates to ensure a match in core values and focus.
MatchCollege offers a range of smart tools all in one place that implements filters to sort by program, rankings, housing, school type, admissions, tuition, financial aid, degree programs, and more by utilizing easy-to-read charts and data. As a comprehensive resource to enable users to find institutions that align with their principles, MatchCollege understands the unique every user’s respective pathway is by tirelessly working to provide concise yet wide-ranging information.
Professionals and prospective students both value their research tools to be evaluative and comparative of accredited institutions. With core values of providing objective, quality information, MatchCollege offers free, fast, easy, and unlimited data on over eight-thousand universities nationwide.
By creating value with more breadth and depth, MatchCollege ensures that wherever one might be in their search process that they will be able to confidently rely on information that is constantly updated and relevant based on their priorities and objectives.
Unlike other university resources, MatchCollege provides a wealth of walking tour videos as well as bike, transit, and walking scores from campuses across the country. This makes discovering campuses easy amongst travel anxiety and restrictions while guaranteeing user confidence in decision making.
MatchCollege does not solely act as a resource to play matchmaker between prospective students and higher education institutions. They also set up individuals seeking to pivot in their careers with an interface designated to sort by state, career type, and accredited vocational institutions. From beauty to nursing to dentistry and more, candidates can find career guides and free ebooks to aid in the process of transitioning careers.
During this uncertain time, MatchCollege seeks to create ease for its users. Whether it be sharing updated information on online, in-person, and hybrid teaching, tips and tricks into getting into a dream school, or FAQs breaking down admissions processes, MatchCollege looks out for those chasing their educational and career-oriented dreams to level up both during the pandemic and beyond.
With a mission to help millions of students and professionals each year, MatchCollege aims to aid in the process of preparing minds to flourish for successful future careers.
ABOUT MATCHCOLLEGE:
MatchCollege the most trusted name in higher education search tools. Our portal is a free-to-use website that helps align prospective students with accredited higher education colleges, degree pathways, and online learning credentials. MatchCollege is the oldest, best-known provider of United States-based accredited institutions that acts as a comprehensive resource for students and career pivoters alike.
