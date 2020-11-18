County Line Chiropractic Hosting 2020 Thanksgiving Food Drive with The Albert Wilson Foundation

The food drive, hosted by Miami Dolphins veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson, will provide South Florida families in need with Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- County Line Chiropractic will host The Albert Wilson Foundation’s 2020 Thanksgiving Food Drive from its Miami Gardens location on Sunday morning, November 22nd.

The first 500 families to arrive will receive meal kits and gift bags to help prepare Thanksgiving dinner, and the event will commence in a drive-thru format in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines and ongoing COVID-19 protocols. Additionally, the first 80 attendees will also receive a frozen turkey.

Those interested in receiving a meal kit can check in at the County Square Plaza entrance off of Route 441 in front of the County Line Chiropractic office. Distribution of kits and gift bags will begin at 8 AM and continue through 11 AM under a “first come, first serve” standard.

In an effort to maintain the well-being of all attendees and others present, participants must wear masks and stay inside of their vehicles while waiting for and obtaining their meal kits. Event staff will do their best to ensure all that come out for the food drive are served in a timely and safe manner.

Wilson’s commitment to the community goes well beyond the fact that he grew up along Florida’s East Coast in Fort Pierce. He and his organization recognize the importance of Thanksgiving to many families across America, as he has done food drives for the holiday going back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

County Line Chiropractic and The Albert Wilson Foundation will host the 2020 Thanksgiving Food Drive with the additional support of Sprouts Farmers Market, Corlex Capital, No Sweat, and Vitality Sports Management.

The official address for the event will be 21309 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL, 33169.

