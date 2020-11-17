Continental Honors ROHM Semiconductor with "Supplier of the Year 2019 Award"

/EIN News/ -- Willich-Münchheide, Germany, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Continental Automotive Group honors ROHM Semiconductor with the "Supplier of the Year 2019 Award" in the category "Discrete Semiconductors" for particularly outstanding performance. Since 2008, Continental conducts an annual broad-based analysis to identify exceptional contributions in customer satisfaction and at all levels of quality, technology, commitment, costs and purchasing conditions. This is the fifth time within the last ten years that ROHM has received this prestigious award. This year, the award was presented in a virtual ceremony.

“We are pleased to honor ROHM Semiconductor's commitment with the Supplier of the Year 2019 Award,” says Elena Rasmussen, Vice President Purchasing Electronics Discretes at Continental Automotive Group. "With its focus on quality and excellent logistical support, the company is a reliable supplier to meet the challenges in a rapidly changing market. ROHM Semiconductor is both the preferred partner for SiC technology in high voltage inverters and the company of choice in terms of power supplies. We look forward to continuing our close and trustful cooperation with ROHM in the future,” adds Rasmussen.

"We are very proud to receive this award," states Toshimitsu Suzuki, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. "This award is a great acknowledgement of our efforts to always support our customers in achieving their business goals by providing high-quality, a stable supply of robust and advanced products as well as good services,” concludes Suzuki.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2019, Continental generated sales of €44.5 billion and currently employs more than 240,000 people in 59 countries and markets.

About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is a global company of 3.326 billion US dollars per March 31st, 2020 with 22,191 employees. The company develops and manufactures a very large product range from the Ultra-Low Power Microcontroller, Power Management, Standard ICs, SiC Diodes, MOSFETs and Modules, Power Transistors and Diodes, LEDs to passives components such as Resistors, Tantalum Capacitors and LED display units, thermal Printheads. The production of our high performing products is taking place in state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. LAPIS Semiconductor (former OKI Semiconductor), SiCrystal GmbH and Kionix are companies of the ROHM Semiconductor Group. ROHM Semiconductor Europe has its Head Office near Dusseldorf serving the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa). For further information, please contact www.rohm.com

